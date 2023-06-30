'No black clothes, compulsory attendance': Here's how some DU colleges are prepping for PM Modi visit

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Jun 30, 2023, 8:22 AM IST

    Some Delhi University colleges have laid down guidelines such as compulsory attendance, cancelled leave, advice against wearing black clothes among others ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the campus Friday (June 30) for the closing ceremony of its centenary celebrations.

    During his visit, PM Modi will be virtually laying the foundation stone of three new buildings. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also be attending the event that is expected to be held from 11am to 1pm. The event will be beamed live across all DU colleges, through screens placed in staff rooms, libraries and auditoriums.

    According to a notification issued by Zakir Hussain College, signatures of all present will be sent to the university — adding that it is being done at DU's behest. 

    In Hindu College, a WhatsApp message has been sent to students by professors promising extra attendance for participation. The message also seeks to discourage students and staff from wearing black clothes.

    At BR Ambedkar College, participation in the event has been made compulsory, according to a notification issued by the institute. 

    Certain faculty members have taken to social media to criticise the notifications, with one student telling that similar directives were issued to ensure participation at International Yoga Day events on June 21.

    Guidelines issued by Hindu College charge Meenu Srivastava read, "The presence of all students is mandatory during the live streaming of the event. The entry to college should be done by the beginning of the first period, that is, 8:50 am to 9 am in order to avoid any traffic diversion or disruptions later in the DU campus,"

    Meanwhile, Zakir Hussain College mandated its staff members and newly appointed teachers to be present at the multipurpose hall, University of Delhi for the valedictory function.

