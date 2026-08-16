DMK's TKS Elangovan condemned BJP chief Nainar Nagendran's 'third-rate comment' on TVK leader Vijay's mother, stating it was a response to Vijay's own 'third-rate comment' on Udhayanidhi Stalin. BJP's Annamalai also slammed Nagendran's remark.

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan on Sunday addressed state BJP chief Nainar Nagendran's remarks targeting Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay's mother, asserting that making a "third-rate comment" in the state assembly would elicit a strong negative response.

Speaking to ANI, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan condemned TVK leader Vijay's dig at DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin regarding MK Stalin's defeat in the Kolathur Assembly constituency, asserting that the people of Tamil Nadu did not grant an absolute majority to Vijay and described the latter's remark as a third-rate comment. "... What Vijay said in the house was an unethical statement. Everybody knows that Stalin had lost, and many people have lost. Even Vijay's party members. Vijay's party did not get a majority. The people of Tamil Nadu did not give an absolute majority to Vijay. Many people had lost. It is a third-rated attempt, or what I can say is a comment by Vijay that he is searching for the father. That's a third-rated comment. So when you make a third-rated comment, you will get a response like this only," said TKS Elangovan.

The Political Spat Explained

Elangovan's remarks came after Vijay took a dig at DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin following the party's defeat in the April 2026 Assembly election. Vijay appeared to refer to the whereabouts of Stalin's "father" after he lost the Kolathur Assembly constituency. In response, Nagendran made a personal reference to Vijay's mother and said the identity of the father could be known by "asking the mother at home". He further linked the remark to the functioning of the present government.

Annamalai Condemns 'Uncivilised' Discourse

Later, in a post on X, Annamalai said political discourse in Tamil Nadu was increasingly becoming uncivilised and described Nagendran's remarks about Vijay's mother as unacceptable. "It is highly condemnable that speeches that vulgarise the political arena of Tamil Nadu continue unabated. Following Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin of the DMK, it is extremely regrettable that Mr Nainar Nagendran, the Tamil Nadu BJP state president, has now crossed the boundaries of political decency by making remarks about the mother of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Mr. Vijay. ," Annamalai said.

Annamalai said political leaders could criticise each other's policies, ideologies and governance, but targeting a leader's family members, particularly his mother, could not be justified. "Those in politics must be responsible for their words and actions. Differences of opinion may exist. Policies can be critiqued. The functioning of the government can be questioned. However, speaking in a manner that insults someone's family members, especially their mother, is utterly unacceptable in any way," he added.

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