PM Modi shared a candid moment on social media, posting photos of him feeding animals at his residence before leaving for the 80th Independence Day celebrations, offering a personal glimpse ahead of the formal proceedings at the Red Fort.

PM Modi's Candid Morning Routine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a candid, personal moment on social media, posting photographs of his morning routine of feeding his animal friends at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence before departing for the 80th Independence Day celebrations.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, PM Modi wrote: "Feeding my friends every morning is a daily routine. Yesterday morning, they somehow realised I'm leaving early, so they came to meet me as I was leaving for the Red Fort."

The post offered a more personal glimpse of the Prime Minister ahead of one of the country's most important annual national events.

While Independence Day involves a packed schedule of official engagements, including the flag hoisting and the Prime Minister's address to the nation, PM Modi's post highlighted a quieter moment from the morning before he left for the Red Fort.

PM Modi has on several occasions used his social media platforms to share moments involving animals and nature, alongside updates related to his official programmes and public engagements. His latest post similarly focused on a routine that he described as a daily practice rather than a one-off interaction.

Independence Day Celebrations at Red Fort

The Prime Minister's reference to the animals as his "friends" also drew attention to the personal side of his Independence Day morning, before he joined the formal celebrations at the historic Red Fort. On August 15, PM Modi reached the Red Fort and led the 80th Independence Day celebrations. He hoisted the national flag at the ramparts of the historic monument, with the ceremony accompanied by a 21-gun salute using indigenous 105 mm Light Field Guns.

Vision for 'Viksit Bharat': PM's Address to the Nation

Following the flag hoisting, the Prime Minister addressed the nation and outlined his government's vision for India's development over the coming decades, particularly the goal of building a Viksit Bharat by 2047, when India will mark 100 years of independence.

In his address, PM Modi placed considerable emphasis on the country's youth and called for greater self-reliance, technological advancement, manufacturing, innovation and economic growth. He also outlined a series of reforms aimed at strengthening India's manufacturing capabilities, food processing, technology and innovation, connectivity, defence, green and blue economy and soft power.

The Prime Minister also spoke about India's energy requirements and said the country would work towards increasing nuclear power capacity, while highlighting developments in solar energy and other areas of infrastructure.

Another major focus of his address was youth development. PM Modi announced measures related to artificial intelligence training, innovation and competitive examinations, while stressing that India's young population would be the biggest beneficiary of the country's development journey. He also called for India to become self-reliant in critical sectors and emphasised the importance of strengthening domestic manufacturing and reducing dependence on external sources.

A Personal Touch to a National Day

The Independence Day programme also featured the rendition of 'Vande Mataram' at the Red Fort, with this year's celebrations carrying added significance as the country marks 150 years of the national song. Against this backdrop of major national announcements and a packed ceremonial schedule, PM Modi's social media post provided a brief and informal look at his morning before the Independence Day proceedings began.

The Prime Minister's message, accompanied by his reference to the animals as his "friends", showcased a personal moment from the morning of August 15, when he said they came to see him before he left for the Red Fort. "Special, as always!" PM Modi concluded in his post. (ANI)