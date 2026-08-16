Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, remembering his leadership, simplicity, commitment to democracy, national unity and good governance.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid rich homage to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary. On this occasion, he offered floral tributes to the portrait of Vajpayee, who had made valuable contributions to India's politics, democracy and development.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Is Still An Inspiration

In his speech on this occasion, Chief Minister Dhami referred to Vajpayee's achievements and said that he was a true patriot, nationalist ideologue, an orator and a great poet. He said that Vajpayee always kept national service, good governance, national integration and democratic ideals at the center of his politics.

Dhami said that the personality and works of Vajpayee inspire people all over the country even today. He said that his political career was inspired by principles and ideals that will continue to serve as an inspiration to coming generations.

Vajpayee's Contribution to Indian Democracy

Chief Minister Dhami referred to Vajpayee's valuable contributions to the strengthening of India's democratic traditions. According to him, his vision and forward-looking politics were responsible for India's projection as a greater nation on the world stage.

According to Dhami, the political career of Vajpayee highlighted the significance of democratic values and public service. The leadership style of Vajpayee will always be a part of India’s political heritage.

Simple and National Interests Oriented

Apart from that, Dhami noted the simple nature of the man which had its own influence on the people. He mentioned the devotion of the former Prime Minister to the national interest and his vision regarding India’s development.

In the opinion of the Chief Minister, the life of Vajpayee will always be an example of national service and democratic values. The combination of public service with firmness, communication skills, and wide national vision was unique for this great politician.

Legacy of a Statesman

The tribute programme held at the residence of the Chief Minister became the means of paying tribute to the achievements and values of the person. Dhami pointed out that the values of the national service, good governance, unification and democratic commitments of the former Prime Minister inspire the nation.

The former prime minister was commemorated by the chief minister in memory of the day of his demise. This highlighted the continuing significance of the political legacy and his work in the democratic development of the country.

Vajpayee is not merely known for his past as a former Prime Minister, but he is also respected for his work as a statesman, politician, orator, and poet. His whole life was marked by a deep concern for the welfare of the nation.