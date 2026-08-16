HD Kumaraswamy urged the Karnataka govt to act on NICE project irregularities, flagging a 23-year delay in farmer compensation. He wrote to CM DK Shivakumar demanding a halt to toll collection and a project takeover.

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday said that "farmers who lost their land are yet to receive compensation" even 23 years after land acquisition for the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor Project (BMICP), and urged the Karnataka government to take immediate action against alleged irregularities in the NICE project.

In a post on X, Kumaraswamy said, "I have written a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Shri @DKShivakumar avaru on the irregularities in the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor Project (BMICP)." I have written a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Shri @DKShivakumar avaru on the irregularities in the Bengaluru–Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor Project (BMICP). I have explained in detail how NICE has violated the laws of the land and the Framework Agreement (FWA) governing… pic.twitter.com/tvWT7fOj7s — ಹೆಚ್.ಡಿ.ಕುಮಾರಸ್ವಾಮಿ | HD Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) August 16, 2026

"I have explained in detail how NICE has violated the laws of the land and the Framework Agreement (FWA) governing the project," he said.

Kumaraswamy further raised the issue of compensation to farmers, "Even after 23 years since land acquisition, farmers who lost their land are yet to receive compensation, leaving many of them in a state of distress."

Kumaraswamy lists demands

In another post, Kumaraswamy said the state government should act in accordance with directions of the Karnataka High Court and the Supreme Court, as well as recommendations of the Legislature and Cabinet Sub-Committees. In accordance with the directions of the Karnataka High Court and the Supreme Court, and the recommendations of the Legislature and Cabinet Sub-Committees, the State Government must take immediate action. • Immediately stop NICE’s unauthorised toll collection. • Take over the… pic.twitter.com/y2WY8CoLyF — ಹೆಚ್.ಡಿ.ಕುಮಾರಸ್ವಾಮಿ | HD Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) August 16, 2026

"In accordance with the directions of the Karnataka High Court and the Supreme Court, and the recommendations of the Legislature and Cabinet Sub-Committees, the State Government must take immediate action," he said.

Listing his demands, Kumaraswamy said, "Immediately stop NICE's unauthorised toll collection."

"Take over the NICE road project through legislation. I have urged the Chief Minister to initiate these measures without delay," Kumaraswamy added.

CM Shivakumar responds

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said the State government would "do whatever is required as per the law" on Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy's letter seeking a takeover of the Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE) project and an immediate halt to toll collection.

"We will do whatever is required as per the law. I have just come to know that he has written a letter. I will look into the letter," Shivakumar told reporters while responding to a question on Kumaraswamy's demand. (ANI)