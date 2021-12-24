Punjab CM Channi says no sacrilege in Kapurthala, announces loan waiver for farmers

Channi said that the Punjab government has agreed to forgive debts of up to Rs 2 lakh for farmers with up to 5 acres of land, which would be implemented in 10 days

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said on Friday that no sacrilege occurred in a gurdwara in Kapurthala, that the matter is being investigated, and that the FIR lodged in the case will be changed. Charanjit Singh Channi, speaking to the press, stated that the state police are probing the incidences of violence at the Golden Temple and Kapurthala. On December 19, a man was beaten to death in Kapurthala's Nizampur hamlet after reportedly attempting to take the Nishan Sahib, a Sikh sacred banner, from atop a gurdwara.

Following the event, the Kapurthala Police verified in a statement that there was no sacrilege and that the youth who was beaten to death was attempting to 'steal.' The event occurred less than 24 hours after a man was beaten to death inside Amritsar's Golden Temple for reportedly attempting to violate Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh holy book.

In response to the recent bomb incident in Ludhiana, the CM stated that an inquiry into the drug mafia had been launched. He stated that a lawsuit was filed in Mohali court, and then there was a bomb in Ludhiana court. The CM feels there is a connection between them.

Taking a dig at Arvind Kejriwal, Channi claimed that the AAP says he is acting; Kejriwal gave 'Mafinama' in court, apologised to Bikram Singh Majithia, and then fled. Channi, who referred to Kejriwal as an absconder, claimed that Kejriwal's ten MLAs had also deserted him since he could not take a position on the drug problem.

Meanwhile, he said that the Punjab government has agreed to forgive debts of up to Rs 2 lakh for farmers with up to 5 acres of land, which would be implemented in 10 days. Channi also stated that they had cancelled the debts of landless labourers and that a decision to create a Commission for the General Category had been made.

