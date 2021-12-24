  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab CM Channi says no sacrilege in Kapurthala, announces loan waiver for farmers

    Channi said that the Punjab government has agreed to forgive debts of up to Rs 2 lakh for farmers with up to 5 acres of land, which would be implemented in 10 days

    Punjab CM Channi says no sacrilege in Kapurthala announces loan waiver for farmers gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Punjab, First Published Dec 24, 2021, 11:52 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said on Friday that no sacrilege occurred in a gurdwara in Kapurthala, that the matter is being investigated, and that the FIR lodged in the case will be changed. Charanjit Singh Channi, speaking to the press, stated that the state police are probing the incidences of violence at the Golden Temple and Kapurthala.  On December 19, a man was beaten to death in Kapurthala's Nizampur hamlet after reportedly attempting to take the Nishan Sahib, a Sikh sacred banner, from atop a gurdwara.
    Following the event, the Kapurthala Police verified in a statement that there was no sacrilege and that the youth who was beaten to death was attempting to 'steal.' The event occurred less than 24 hours after a man was beaten to death inside Amritsar's Golden Temple for reportedly attempting to violate Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh holy book.

    In response to the recent bomb incident in Ludhiana, the CM stated that an inquiry into the drug mafia had been launched. He stated that a lawsuit was filed in Mohali court, and then there was a bomb in Ludhiana court. The CM feels there is a connection between them.

    Also Read | Punjab: Explosion in Ludhiana District Court Complex; one person dead, several injured

    Taking a dig at Arvind Kejriwal, Channi claimed that the AAP says he is acting; Kejriwal gave 'Mafinama' in court, apologised to Bikram Singh Majithia, and then fled. Channi, who referred to Kejriwal as an absconder, claimed that Kejriwal's ten MLAs had also deserted him since he could not take a position on the drug problem.

    Meanwhile, he said that the Punjab government has agreed to forgive debts of up to Rs 2 lakh for farmers with up to 5 acres of land, which would be implemented in 10 days. Channi also stated that they had cancelled the debts of landless labourers and that a decision to create a Commission for the General Category had been made.

    Also Read | In less than 24 hrs, another man beaten to death in Punjab's Kapurthala over alleged sacrilege attempt

    Last Updated Dec 24, 2021, 11:52 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi youth thrashed for eloping private part chopped by girl family gcw

    Delhi youth thrashed for eloping, private part chopped by girl’s family

    India records 122 new Omicron cases total tally touches 358 Maharashtra Delhi most affected gcw

    India records 122 new Omicron cases, total tally touches 358; Maharashtra, Delhi most affected

    Buying online teaching app for your child Read government advisory on ed-tech firms

    Buying an online teaching app for your child? Do read this government advisory

    Uttarakhand Harish Rawat top state leaders to meet party high command in Delhi today gcw

    Harish Rawat, other top state leaders to meet party high command in Delhi today

    Threat of terror strikes in Punjab ahead of polls Intelligence agencies say state more fragile than Kashmir gcw

    Threat of terror strikes in Punjab ahead of polls, Intelligence agencies say state 'more fragile than Kashmir'

    Recent Stories

    Delhi youth thrashed for eloping private part chopped by girl family gcw

    Delhi youth thrashed for eloping, private part chopped by girl’s family

    83 audience review: Ranveer Singh adds feather to his cap, check how fans reacted SCJ

    83 audience review: Ranveer Singh adds feather to his cap, check how fans reacted

    India records 122 new Omicron cases total tally touches 358 Maharashtra Delhi most affected gcw

    India records 122 new Omicron cases, total tally touches 358; Maharashtra, Delhi most affected

    Japan says it has no intentions to send government officials to Winter Olympics gcw

    Japan says it has 'no intentions to send government officials' to Winter Olympics

    Doctors save unborn baby at week 28 after blood clot claims 24yearold mums life gcw

    Doctors save unborn baby at week 28 after blood clot claims 24-year-old mum's life

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal: Everyday SCEB is working hard to improve its level - Jose Manuel Diaz on HFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Everyday SCEB is working hard to improve its level - Jose Manuel Diaz on HFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 39): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Hyderabad FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, HFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 39): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Hyderabad FC 1-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal: SCEB's decision making has not been up to the mark - Jose Manuel Diaz ahead of HFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB's decision making has not been up to the mark - Jose Manuel Diaz ahead of HFC clash

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' relives the '83 moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev relives the '83' moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters: Ivan Vukomanovic on KBFC's win over CFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: If you have the potential to improve, then you have to continue to believe - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon