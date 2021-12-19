In less than 24 hrs, another man beaten to death in Punjab's Kapurthala over alleged sacrilege attempt

According to reports, residents of Nijampur village in Kapurthala district allegedly arrested the man early this morning from a gurdwara. He was accused of "disrespecting" the Nishan Sahib (Sikh flag) about 4 a.m.

Only hours after the same event happened in Amritsar, another man was beaten to death by a crowd in Punjab's Kapurthala for attempting sacrilege. Victims were killed in both incidents. Videos from the crime site in Kapurthala show an angry mob, several of whom are seen carrying swords. Residents of Nijampur village in Kapurthala district allegedly detained the man early this morning from a gurdwara, according to reports. Around 4 a.m., he was accused of "disrespecting" the Nishan Sahib (Sikh flag). Even though a police squad arrived and brought the individual into custody, Sikh organisations persisted in questioning him in front of them. According to accounts, the guy was slain by locals after a fight with the police.

On Saturday evening, a man was beaten to death after allegedly attempting to commit sacrilege within the Golden Temple's sanctum sanctorum in Amritsar. Political figures reacted angrily to the event, with Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi seeking an investigation.

Also Read | Punjab CM Channi condemns 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple, orders probe to nab ‘real conspirators’

The event occurred when the guy jumped through the golden grills inside the sanctum sanctorum, picked up a sword, and approached a Sikh priest who was chanting the sacred Guru Granth Sahib. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) task force personnel apprehended the individual. When he was being carried to the SGPC headquarters, an enraged crowd battered him severely, resulting in his death.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police P S Bhandal, the individual from Uttar Pradesh might be between the ages of 25 and 30, and his ancestors are being investigated. All CCTV cameras are examined to determine when he visited the Golden Temple and how many individuals accompanied him.