  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab: Explosion in Ludhiana District Court Complex; one person dead, several injured

    One person dead and several injured in explosion in District Court Complex Second floor, four injured in Ludhiana, Punjab. 

    Punjab Explosion in Ludhiana District Court Complex; two feared dead, several injured-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Ludhiana, First Published Dec 23, 2021, 1:08 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    One person was killed and several were injured in explosion in District Court Complex Second floor in Ludhiana, Punjab.

    The explosion took place at around 12.22 pm in the washroom on the second floor of the Court Complex, located near the police commissionerate office. The second floor of the building houses eight courtrooms. The area has been cordoned off by the police and the court premises is being vacated. 

    Walls of the bathroom were demolished in bomb blast and glass windows were also shattered. 

    One of the injured has been identified as advocate RS Mand. Reports claimed that the lawyers were on a strike and that's why the number of lawyers present on the premises on Thursday was fewer than any other day.

    Ludhiana CP said, “An explosion was heard near the Record Room on the second floor of the Ludhiana Court complex. One person died, two persons were injured in the incident. Bomb disposal team and forensics team has been called from Chandigarh for probe. There is no need to panic.”

    Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi reacting on the explosion at Ludhiana District Court Complex said, “I am going to Ludhiana. Some anti-national elements are doing such acts as Assembly elections are nearing. The government is on alert. Those found guilty will not be spared.”

    More details are awaited in this regard.

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2021, 1:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch SII CEO Adar Poonawalla's comical look out in support of booster shot for Omicron variant-dnm

    Watch: SII CEO Adar Poonawalla’s comical look out in support of booster shot for Omicron variant

    Major terror ploy foiled in Kashmir Valley; IED planted on roadside detected and destroyed

    Major terror ploy foiled in Kashmir Valley; IED planted on roadside detected and destroyed

    Unlike Delta variant Omicron infections less likely to lead to hospitalisation reveals Study gcw

    Unlike Delta variant, Omicron infections less likely to lead to hospitalisation, reveals Study

    11 arrested by CBI in Rs 49,100 crore PACL chit fund scam

    11 arrested by CBI in Rs 49,100 crore PACL chit fund scam

    PM Modi to launch 22 development projects worth Rs 870 crore in Varanasi today gcw

    PM Modi to launch 22 development projects worth Rs 870 crore in Varanasi today

    Recent Stories

    Congress exposed on Karnataka anti-conversion Bill, turns out draft was made by Siddaramaiah govt

    Congress exposed on Karnataka anti-conversion Bill, turns out draft was made by Siddaramaiah govt

    Watch SII CEO Adar Poonawalla's comical look out in support of booster shot for Omicron variant-dnm

    Watch: SII CEO Adar Poonawalla’s comical look out in support of booster shot for Omicron variant

    Did Spider-Man actor James Franco have sex with studnets? Here's what we know SCJ

    Did Spider-Man actor James Franco have sex with students? Here's what we know

    Major terror ploy foiled in Kashmir Valley; IED planted on roadside detected and destroyed

    Major terror ploy foiled in Kashmir Valley; IED planted on roadside detected and destroyed

    60 per cent of eligible population fully vaccinated against Coronavirus Mansukh Mandaviya gcw

    Over 60 per cent of eligible population fully vaccinated against Coronavirus, says Mansukh Mandaviya

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters: Ivan Vukomanovic on KBFC's win over CFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: If you have the potential to improve, then you have to continue to believe - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 38): Kerala Blasters hammer Chennaiyin FC 3-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 38): Kerala Blasters hammer Chennaiyin FC 3-0

    Video Icon
    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Video Icon
    Karnataka government cannot ban MES, says Supreme Court advocate-ycb

    Karnataka government cannot ban MES, says Supreme Court advocate

    Video Icon
    uk court orders dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum to pay ex wife Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein 550 million pounds divorce

    UK court orders Dubai ruler to pay ex-wife £550 million: All you need to know about the royal divorce

    Video Icon