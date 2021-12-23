Punjab: Explosion in Ludhiana District Court Complex; one person dead, several injured

One person dead and several injured in explosion in District Court Complex Second floor, four injured in Ludhiana, Punjab.

One person was killed and several were injured in explosion in District Court Complex Second floor in Ludhiana, Punjab.

The explosion took place at around 12.22 pm in the washroom on the second floor of the Court Complex, located near the police commissionerate office. The second floor of the building houses eight courtrooms. The area has been cordoned off by the police and the court premises is being vacated.

Walls of the bathroom were demolished in bomb blast and glass windows were also shattered.

One of the injured has been identified as advocate RS Mand. Reports claimed that the lawyers were on a strike and that's why the number of lawyers present on the premises on Thursday was fewer than any other day.

Ludhiana CP said, “An explosion was heard near the Record Room on the second floor of the Ludhiana Court complex. One person died, two persons were injured in the incident. Bomb disposal team and forensics team has been called from Chandigarh for probe. There is no need to panic.”

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi reacting on the explosion at Ludhiana District Court Complex said, “I am going to Ludhiana. Some anti-national elements are doing such acts as Assembly elections are nearing. The government is on alert. Those found guilty will not be spared.”

More details are awaited in this regard.