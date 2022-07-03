Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann likely to expand cabinet on Monday

    The swearing-in ceremony will occur at 5 pm on Monday at Punjab Raj Bhawan.

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann likely to expand cabinet on Monday - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chandigarh, First Published Jul 3, 2022, 3:10 PM IST

    Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will expand his cabinet on July 4 by appointing five new MLAs as ministers per party sources on Sunday.

    Following the official here, the swearing-in ceremony will occur at 5 pm on Monday at Punjab Raj Bhawan.

    It will be the Bhagwant Mann-led government's first cabinet expansion since the Aam Aadmi Party swept to power in Punjab more than three months ago.

    With the addition of five new ministers, Mann's cabinet will have 15 members, including the chief minister.

    Several MLAs, including Aman Arora, a two-time MLA from Sunam, Sarvjit Kaur Manuke, a two-time MLA from Jagraon, Baljinder Kaur, a two-time MLA from Talwandi Sabo, Budh Ram, a two-time MLA from Budhlada, Inderbir Singh Nijjar, an MLA from Amritsar South, and Anmol Gagan Mann, a legislator from Kharar, are among those.

    However, there has been no word from the party on which MLAs will be appointed ministers as part of the cabinet expansion.

    Following the AAP's resounding victory in the 2022 assembly elections, 10 MLAs were appointed ministers in Mann's cabinet. The cabinet has 18 members, including the chief minister. Mann's cabinet currently consists of nine ministers.

    Health Minister Vijay Singla was fired from the state cabinet in May after being charged with graft.

    During the state assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party swept to power with 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

    Also Read: Schools closed, states prepare for Bharat Bandh call over Agnipath scheme | 10 updates

    Also Read: Watch: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann halts convoy to listen to 'Agnipath' protester

    Also Read: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Sidhu Moose Wala's father, offers condolences

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2022, 3:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India Tejas aircraft emerges as top choice for Malaysia's fighter jet programme snt

    Tejas aircraft emerges as top choice for Malaysia's fighter jet programme

    Watch Shinde camp MLA Yamini Jadhav faces 'ED, ED' taunts in Maharashtra Assembly

    Watch: Shinde camp MLA Yamini Jadhav faces 'ED, ED' taunts in Maharashtra Assembly

    BJP Rahul Narvekar is Maharashtra Assembly new Speaker; know his net worth, cars, property and more snt

    Rahul Narvekar is Maharashtra Assembly's new Speaker; know his net worth, cars, property and more

    Jammu and kashmir Two LeT terrorists overpowered by villagers; handed over to police in Reasi snt

    J&K: Two LeT terrorists overpowered by villagers; handed over to police in Reasi

    BJP Rahul Narvekar elected Maharashtra Assembly Speaker; stage set for floor test snt

    BJP's Rahul Narvekar elected Maharashtra Assembly Speaker; stage set for floor test

    Recent Stories

    India Tejas aircraft emerges as top choice for Malaysia's fighter jet programme snt

    Tejas aircraft emerges as top choice for Malaysia's fighter jet programme

    Joan Laporta provides updates on Robert Lewandowski and Frenkie De Jong-ayh

    Joan Laporta provides updates on Robert Lewandowski and Frenkie De Jong situation

    Watch Shinde camp MLA Yamini Jadhav faces 'ED, ED' taunts in Maharashtra Assembly

    Watch: Shinde camp MLA Yamini Jadhav faces 'ED, ED' taunts in Maharashtra Assembly

    Climate change, poor planning: Deciphering Assam's rising flood ferocity snt

    Climate change, poor planning: Deciphering Assam's rising flood ferocity

    Wimbledon 2022: Rafael Nadal apologises Lorenzo Sonego for displaying poor sportsmanship-ayh

    Wimbledon 2022: Rafael Nadal apologises to Lorenzo Sonego for displaying poor sportsmanship

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon
    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon