Schools closed, states prepare for Bharat Bandh call over Agnipath scheme | 10 updates

Following protests against the government's new 'Agnipath' military recruitment plan in more than ten states last week, some groups called for a nationwide shutdown 'Bharat Bandh' on Monday. This comes after the service chiefs ruled out reversing the plan and released the recruitment timeframes the day before. Demonstrators were also issued a warning by a senior army officer. "Discipline is the bedrock of the Indian Army. Arson and vandalism have no place here. Every individual must sign a certificate stating they were not involved in protests or vandalism. Police verification is required; no one can join without it," said Lieutenant General Anil Puri, additional secretary, department of military affairs, at a key press conference on Sunday. The new scheme's recruits are called "Agniveers." Despite opposition attacks, a team of Congress leaders is scheduled to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday.

Updates:

1) Security personnel in several states, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, are on high alert due to the shutdown call. Massive vandalism was reported across the country last week, with trains being set ablaze and protesters taking to the streets in response to defence minister Rajnath Singh's recruitment plan unveiled on June 14.

2) Schools in Jharkhand have been closed in preparation for the shutdown. Secretary of Education Department, Rajesh Sharma, stated that all schools in Jharkhand would be closed tomorrow, June 20, in response to the Bharat Bandh called by certain organisations. As a precautionary measure, the decision was made.

3) Punjab is also vigilant after Saturday demonstrators used violence at the Ludhiana railway station. Meanwhile, chief minister Bhagwant Mann has urged the government to reverse the scheme while criticising it.

4) Cops are also on high alert in Haryana's Faridabad, which borders Delhi. Sube Singh, a police spokesperson, stated that videography would be carried out in the view of the possibility of anti-social behaviour during the bandh. Suppose the road becomes congested or blocked in any location. In that case, the obstacle will be removed in collaboration with the concerned supervising officer/station manager or duty magistrate by speaking with the strikers. No one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

5) In Uttar Pradesh's Noida, which is close to the national capital, has prohibited public gatherings under CrPc Section 144. Over 200 people were arrested after violent protests on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida last week. "This is to remind everyone that in the Gautam Buddh Nagar, CrPC Section 144 is already in effect. An FIR would be registered against anyone engaging in illegal activities, and strict action would be taken against them," the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida.

6) During the protests, more than 400 trains were reportedly disrupted. As train stations were targeted during the protests, dozens of trains had to be cancelled or diverted.

7) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh convened meetings with service chiefs over the weekend to discuss the Agnipath controversy.

8) The service chiefs stated on Sunday that the scheme was in the works, but its unveiling had been postponed due to the pandemic.

9) The opposition has attacked the government over the protests, claiming that coronavirus-related delays in army recruitment caused the outpouring of rage.

10) Agnipath, the recruitment scheme for enrolling soldiers, airmen, and mariners, gives young people the opportunity to serve in the armed forces' regular cadre. Agnipath Scheme recruits will be referred to as 'Agniveers.' Agniveers will be enrolled for a 4-year service period, including training. After four years, based on merit, willingness, and medical fitness, 25 per cent of recruits will be retained or re-enlisted in the regular cadre.

