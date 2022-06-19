Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann halts convoy to listen to 'Agnipath' protester

    The opposition also claims that the government should have held consultations and sought input from other leaders before announcing such a drastic change in Agnipath military recruitment
     

    Chandigarh, First Published Jun 19, 2022, 1:23 PM IST

    The Aam Aadmi Party, or AAP, posted a video displaying that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann stopped his convoy after a man criticising the new military recruiting plan 'Agnipath' and sought the CM for a talk.

    During a tour, CM Mann greeted people somewhere in Punjab. A man in a black t-shirt waved at him as he stood through the sunroof of his covered SUV.

    The convoy soon halted, and the man rushed to the CM's vehicle. "All the leaders should have met and discussed 'Agnipath' before adopting it," the man added as he shook Mann's hand.

    "If MPs meet to debate 'Agnipath,' I will personally be there," CM Mann said while holding the protester's hand.

     

    Despite condemning violent protests by military hopefuls in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and other states, the opposition parties in the centre have endorsed the aspirants' demands that the central sit down for negotiations.

    The opposition also claims that the government should have held consultations and sought input from other leaders before announcing such a drastic change in military recruitment.

    Meanwhile, protests continue in certain regions, with the most severe demonstrations taking place in Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Bihar. Amid the protests, the government has made several concessions. There will be a 10 per cent quota in all Defense Ministry occupations, including Coast Guard and civilian defence positions, and all 16 defence public sector businesses. This reservation would be in addition to the current ex-reservation Servicemen's.

    On top of that, the government announced a 10 per cent reservation for 'Agniveers' in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the Assam Rifles, both of which are part of the Defence Ministry.

