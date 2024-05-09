Sai Pallavi Birthday Special: 9 interesting facts about doctor-turned-actress

Sai Pallavi is one of the most natural actors of recent times. She is well-known for her understated elegance and commanding screen presence. The actress recently completed her medical studies in Georgia. She is an actor, a dancer, and a doctor. Here are some intriguing facts about the popular actress that you might not have known.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Sai Pallavi captivated fans and won great appreciation and affection for her portrayal as Malar in the 2015 Malayalam blockbuster Premam. She is one of the most popular South Indian actors, and this is due to more than simply her acting abilities. If you're a fan of Sai Pallavi's, you should know these little-known facts about her.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

She recently earned a medical degree from Tbilisi, Georgia, and informed the media that her primary goal is to become a doctor, specifically a cardiologist.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Sai Pallavi stated in an interview that she never felt secure about her appearance. Her skin troubles made her anxious when she was offered Premam. Her director, Alphonse Puthren, trusted her, and she became Malar.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Premam is not Sai Pallavi's first film. She was only 16 years old when she made her film debut in Dhaam Dhoom, with Kangana Ranaut as her friend.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Pallavi is the first member of Badaga, a close-knit village in Kotagiri, Tamil Nadu, to reach popularity. She speaks Badaga, a language without writing.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

According to reports, when filmmaker Alphonse Puthren contacted her for Premam, she suspected him of stalking her!

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Before becoming famous with Premam, she made news with a storming performance on a reality programme 'Dhee 4'.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

But did you know that she has never taken formal dancing lessons? Sai grew up watching Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai captivate audiences with their performances and taught herself along the way.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The star may give you the impression that she has always been the quietly confident person she is now. However, Sai Pallavi was incredibly shy and timid before becoming a seasoned actor. Her demeanour changed, and she became acclimated to fame, notoriety, and the camera.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Premam helped Sai Pallavi further endear herself to Malayali viewers worldwide. Her link to Kerala existed before that, however. Sai has a sweet place for Onam, Kerala's annual harvest festival, and she has been celebrating it since she was in school, despite not being a state resident.