Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sai Pallavi Birthday Special: 9 interesting facts about doctor-turned-actress

    First Published May 9, 2024, 7:30 AM IST

    Sai Pallavi is one of the most natural actors of recent times. She is well-known for her understated elegance and commanding screen presence. The actress recently completed her medical studies in Georgia. She is an actor, a dancer, and a doctor. Here are some intriguing facts about the popular actress that you might not have known.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sai Pallavi captivated fans and won great appreciation and affection for her portrayal as Malar in the 2015 Malayalam blockbuster Premam. She is one of the most popular South Indian actors, and this is due to more than simply her acting abilities. If you're a fan of Sai Pallavi's, you should know these little-known facts about her.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She recently earned a medical degree from Tbilisi, Georgia, and informed the media that her primary goal is to become a doctor, specifically a cardiologist.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sai Pallavi stated in an interview that she never felt secure about her appearance. Her skin troubles made her anxious when she was offered Premam. Her director, Alphonse Puthren, trusted her, and she became Malar.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Premam is not Sai Pallavi's first film. She was only 16 years old when she made her film debut in Dhaam Dhoom, with Kangana Ranaut as her friend.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Pallavi is the first member of Badaga, a close-knit village in Kotagiri, Tamil Nadu, to reach popularity. She speaks Badaga, a language without writing. 

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to reports, when filmmaker Alphonse Puthren contacted her for Premam, she suspected him of stalking her!

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Before becoming famous with Premam, she made news with a storming performance on a reality programme 'Dhee 4'.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    But did you know that she has never taken formal dancing lessons? Sai grew up watching Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai captivate audiences with their performances and taught herself along the way.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The star may give you the impression that she has always been the quietly confident person she is now. However, Sai Pallavi was incredibly shy and timid before becoming a seasoned actor. Her demeanour changed, and she became acclimated to fame, notoriety, and the camera.

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Premam helped Sai Pallavi further endear herself to Malayali viewers worldwide. Her link to Kerala existed before that, however. Sai has a sweet place for Onam, Kerala's annual harvest festival, and she has been celebrating it since she was in school, despite not being a state resident. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket 'It's only a bat, ball and you': BCCI releases new Team India jersey promo featuring Rohit Sharma & Co (WATCH) osf

    'It's only a bat, ball and you': BCCI releases new Team India jersey promo featuring Rohit Sharma & Co (WATCH)

    Renowned Malayalam filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan passes away anr

    Renowned Malayalam filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan passes away

    Arijit Singh casts vote with wife Koel Roy in WB's Murshidabad; singer reached polling booth on his scooter RBA

    Arijit Singh casts vote with wife Koel Roy in WB's Murshidabad; singer reached polling booth on his scooter

    Is Sonakshi Sinha marrying Zaheer Iqbal soon? Kapil Sharma inquires about marriage plans, 'Jale par namak..' RKK

    Is Sonakshi Sinha marrying Zaheer Iqbal soon? Kapil Sharma inquires about marriage plans, 'Jale par namak..'

    From Borivali streets to International stature: Rohit Sharma's rise in Indian cricket osf

    From Borivali streets to International stature: Rohit Sharma's rise in Indian cricket

    Recent Stories

    Check you daily horoscope: May 9, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care AJR

    Check you daily horoscope: May 9, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care

    Numerology Prediction for May 9, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for May 9, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Vijay Deverakonda turns 35: Arjun Reddy to NOTA, 6 best films RKK

    Vijay Deverakonda turns 35: Arjun Reddy to NOTA, 6 best films

    Football UCL 2023-24: Real Madrid book 18th Champions League final berth with thrilling comeback win over Bayern Munich osf

    UCL 2023-24: Real Madrid book 18th Champions League final berth with thrilling comeback win over Bayern Munich

    Football What Lies ahead for PSG following Champions League heartbreak and Mbappe's departure? osf

    What Lies ahead for PSG following Champions League heartbreak and Mbappe's departure?

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon