Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Sidhu Moose Wala's father, offers condolences

On May 29, Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Punjab's Mansa region, a day after the state government reduced his security cover. The attack also injured his cousin and a friend who were riding in the jeep with him.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann paid a visit to musician Sidhu Moose Wala's home just days after his terrible death. Mann made his way to Moosa hamlet to offer his sympathies to the dead family. A large police presence was stationed outside Moosewala's home. On May 29, Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Punjab's Mansa region, a day after the state government reduced his security cover. The attack also injured his cousin and a friend who were riding in the jeep with him.

On Friday, a few individuals protested the Punjab Police in Mansa for reportedly preventing them from visiting the Moosa village by deploying strong security ahead of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's arrival. The police, on the other hand, said that no one was being prevented from entering the village. The governing Aam Aadmi Party MLA Gurpreet Singh, who arrived at Moose Wala's residence before of Mann's visit, was also met with opposition. Protesters also chanted anti-state government chants.

Also Read | 19 bullet injury marks on Sidhu Moose Wala's body, reveals autopsy report

The 28-year-old Punjabi singer contested in the last Punjab assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa, but was beaten by AAP's Vijay Singla. Moose Wala was one of 424 persons whose protection was temporarily removed or restricted by the Punjab Police a day before his death. A day after his death, CM Mann announced the formation of a judicial committee to investigate his heinous murder, to be chaired by a sitting high court judge.

Also read: Punjab govt to restore security of 424 VVIPs after Sidhu Moose Wala murder

A CCTV footage, which emerged on social media, showed that the singer's vehicle was being followed by a Corolla car in Jawahar Ke village on Sunday evening. A Bolero car stopped in front of Moose Wala's Thar, and then the occupants of both vehicles started indiscriminate firing at the singer, according to the FIR.

The Punjab police had termed the incident a case of an inter-gang rivalry and had said that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the murder of Moose Wala.

Canada-based Goldy Brar, a member of the Bishnoi gang, had claimed responsibility for the murder.

Also read: Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents issue a warning to music producers against releasing his songs