    Punjab Budget 2023 highlights: AAP govt announces subsidies for farmers; no new tax imposed in state

    In his budget speech, Cheema said that this year's budget focuses on farmers and the agricultural sector. This is the first full budget of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government which came to power in Punjab last year with a thumping majority.

    First Published Mar 10, 2023, 4:57 PM IST

    The Punjab government on Friday (March 10) presented the state Budget worth Rs 1,96,462 crore for the financial year 2023-24. Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the effective capital budget expenditure increased by 22 percent over the last year.

    Also read: Delhi liquor policy case: 'AAP leader arrested only to be kept in jail,' says Manish Sisodia's lawyer

    Here are key announcements from Punjab Budget 2023-34:

    Rs 13,888 crore announced for agriculture and farmers welfare

    State government to initiate Fasal Bima Yojana (crop insurance scheme).

    AAP govt allocates Rs 350 crore for management of stubble

    Rs 253 crore allocated for horticulture sector

     Rs 2,574 Kisan Mitras to be deployed in each village to provide extension services and spread information and knowledge at the farmers' doorstep.

    Rs 125 crore allotted for direct sowing of sorghum (cereal) and purchase of coral at minimum support price

    Rs 1,000 crore allocated for market intervention by government for procurement of basmati. 33 percent subsidy proposed on cotton seeds.

    Rs 199 crore proposed for the maintenance of schools

    Rs 17,072 crore proposed for school and higher education and Rs 200 crore proposed for upgradation of the schools into Schools of Eminence.

    Rs 615 crore proposed for improving technical education institutes

    Rs 990 crore proposed for providing assistance to various state universities

    Rs 200 crore proposed for upgradation of Schools of Eminence

    No new tax imposed in Punjab

    Rs 9,331 crore allotted for free power in Punjab. Rs 7,780 crore allocated for providing power subsidy to the domestic consumers.

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2023, 4:57 PM IST
