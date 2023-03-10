'Truth has prevailed, next will be Arvind Kejriwal': Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar on Manish Sisodia's arrest

Chandrasekhar had also referred to a 'tablet scam' and claimed that he had bought tablets from a Chinese company, which the AAP government led by Kejriwal decided to hand over the tender to someone else in exchange for 20 percent extra commission.

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar on Friday (March 10) presented before a Delhi court in a money laundering case. On being asked about the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia he said, "Truth has prevailed, and next will be Arvind Kejriwal."

Earlier, in a 5-page letter, the conman had alleged that Sisodia "looted commissions" in every department that he was heading as being a Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi.

"All that matters to them (AAP leaders Kejriwal, Sisodia and Jain) is commission," the conman, who is lodged in the national capital's Mandoli jail, wrote.

Chandrasekhar had also referred to a 'tablet scam' and claimed that he had bought tablets from a Chinese company, which the AAP government led by Kejriwal decided to hand over the tender to someone else in exchange for 20 percent extra commission.

The conman had claimed that CM Kejriwal and Jain sang the famous song of Sholay movie "Ye dosti hum nahi todenge" on his birthday to "persuade" him to bring in contributions from Middle East and South India.

Prior to this, the Delhi Prisons Department raided Sukesh Chandrasekhar's cell and recovered slippers worth over Rs 1 lakh and two expensive jeans.