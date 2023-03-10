Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Truth has prevailed, next will be Arvind Kejriwal': Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar on Manish Sisodia's arrest

    Chandrasekhar had also referred to a 'tablet scam' and claimed that he had bought tablets from a Chinese company, which the AAP government led by Kejriwal decided to hand over the tender to someone else in exchange for 20 percent extra commission.

    Truth has prevailed, next will be Arvind Kejriwal': Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar on Manish Sisodia's arrest AJR
    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Mar 10, 2023, 1:15 PM IST

    Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar on Friday (March 10) presented before a Delhi court in a money laundering case. On being asked about the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia he said, "Truth has prevailed, and next will be Arvind Kejriwal."

    Earlier, in a 5-page letter, the conman had alleged that Sisodia "looted commissions" in every department that he was heading as being a Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi.

    Also read: 'Women's Reservation Bill is important': BRS MLC K Kavitha holds hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in Delhi

    "All that matters to them (AAP leaders Kejriwal, Sisodia and Jain) is commission," the conman, who is lodged in the national capital's Mandoli jail, wrote.

    Chandrasekhar had also referred to a 'tablet scam' and claimed that he had bought tablets from a Chinese company, which the AAP government led by Kejriwal decided to hand over the tender to someone else in exchange for 20 percent extra commission.

    The conman had claimed that CM Kejriwal and Jain sang the famous song of Sholay movie "Ye dosti hum nahi todenge" on his birthday to "persuade" him to bring in contributions from Middle East and South India.

    Also read: Land-for-job scam: ED conducts raid at house of Lalu Prasad Yadav's aide in Bihar

    Prior to this, the Delhi Prisons Department raided Sukesh Chandrasekhar's cell and recovered slippers worth over Rs 1 lakh and two expensive jeans.

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2023, 1:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    55-year-old man lynched on suspicion of carrying beef in Bihar's Saran

    55-year-old man lynched on suspicion of carrying beef in Bihar's Saran

    Women Reservation Bill is important': BRS MLC K Kavitha hold hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in Delhi AJR

    'Women's Reservation Bill is important': BRS MLC K Kavitha holds hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in Delhi

    Land-for-job scam: ED conducts raid at house of Lalu Prasad Yadav's aide in Bihar AJR

    Land-for-job scam: ED conducts raid at house of Lalu Prasad Yadav's aide in Bihar

    First H3N2 virus death confirmed in Karnataka's Hassan district snt

    First H3N2 virus death confirmed in Karnataka's Hassan

    Union Minister Anurag Thakur slams New York Times over Kashmir op-ed, claims foreign media nourishing a grudge against India

    Anurag Thakur slams New York Times over Kashmir op-ed, claims foreign media nourishing grudge against PM Modi

    Recent Stories

    Miley Cyrus's much-awaited new album 'Endless Summer Vacation' is out now vma

    Miley Cyrus's much-awaited new album 'Endless Summer Vacation' is out now

    55-year-old man lynched on suspicion of carrying beef in Bihar's Saran

    55-year-old man lynched on suspicion of carrying beef in Bihar's Saran

    US President Joe Biden proposes to double economic support fund to cash-strapped Pakistan AJR

    US President Joe Biden proposes to double economic support fund to cash-strapped Pakistan

    SHOCKING Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra are breaking-up? Here's what Naagin star has to say RBA

    SHOCKING: Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra are breaking-up? Here's what Naagin star has to say

    MCC calls for 'urgent intervention' to protect international cricket amid cluttered franchise T20 leagues-ayh

    MCC calls for 'urgent intervention' to protect international cricket amid cluttered franchise T20 leagues

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon