    'Women's Reservation Bill is important': BRS MLC K Kavitha holds hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in Delhi

    Kavitha's day-long demonstration at Jantar Mantar in the national capital is likely to be attended by leaders of numerous parties, including the Trinamool Congress and the Samajwadi Party.

    Women Reservation Bill is important': BRS MLC K Kavitha hold hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in Delhi AJR
    First Published Mar 10, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

    Senior leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K Kavitha is on hunger strike in New Delhi today, asking that the Women's Reservation Bill be introduced in Parliament.

    Kavitha's day-long demonstration at Jantar Mantar in the national capital is likely to be attended by leaders of numerous parties, including the Trinamool Congress and the Samajwadi Party.

    Speaking to reporters, the BRS MLC said, "The Women's Reservation bill is important & we need to bring it soon. I promise all women this protest will not stop until the bill is introduced. This bill will help in the development of the nation. I request the BJP-led central govt to introduce this bill in parliament."

    This comes a day before she is scheduled to be questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

    "We released a poster on March 2 about the hunger strike in Delhi over the Women's Reservation Bill. ED summoned me on March 9. I requested March 16, but don't know what haste they're in, so I agreed to March 11," K Kavitha said.

    According to the ED case, Kavitha is a member of the "South Cartel," which received payments after Delhi's now-cancelled liquor legislation went into effect. The BRS leader has disputed the claims and accused the central government of exploiting investigation agencies for political purposes.

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
