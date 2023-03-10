Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi liquor policy case: 'AAP leader arrested only to be kept in jail,' says Manish Sisodia's lawyer

    The federal anti-money laundering probe agency produced Sisodia before special judge MK Nagpal and contended before him that the "scam" started soon after the new excise policy was drafted by Sisodia and others.

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Friday (March 10) produced former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is facing arrest in a money laundering case related to the city government's excise policy, before a special court and sought his custody for 10 days. Manish Sisodia's lawyer said that the AAP leader arrested only to be kept in jail.

    There was heavy security within and outside the Rouse Avenue Courts where Sisodia was produced amid protests by his Aam Aadmi Party and the rival BJP.

    Also read: 'Truth has prevailed, next will be Arvind Kejriwal': Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar on Manish Sisodia's arrest

    The supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest outside the court premises and raised slogans in Sisodia's favour, while those of the BJP demonstrated demanding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation over the case.

    The federal anti-money laundering probe agency produced Sisodia before special judge MK Nagpal and contended before him that the "scam" started soon after the new excise policy was drafted by Sisodia and others.

    The ED counsel said it had evidence against the senior AAP leader in the case.

    Also read: 'Women's Reservation Bill is important': BRS MLC K Kavitha holds hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in Delhi

    The movement of tainted money through hawala channels was also being probed, he said, claiming Sisodia was part of the  "money laundering nexus".

    The ED arrested Sisodia on Thursday evening in the Tihar jail, where he was lodged in connection with a case being probed by the CBI pertaining to alleged corruption in formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy for 2021-22.

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2023, 3:55 PM IST
