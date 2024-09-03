Pune traffic diversions in place for President Murmu's visit to Symbiosis University today

According to the District Collector's office, essential service vehicles, including those belonging to the police, revenue department, fire brigade, and ambulances, will be exempt from these diversions. The traffic management plan involves rerouting vehicles to avoid congestion around the university.

The Pune District Collector and District Magistrate have announced road diversions for today, September 3, in light of President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Symbiosis University in the Lavale area of the city. Traffic restrictions will be in place from 12 noon to 4 pm to accommodate President Murmu's visit. During this period, all light, heavy, and extra-heavy vehicles will be redirected to ensure security and smooth flow around the university.

Specific traffic diversions include:

Vehicles traveling from Nandegaon-Sunnyworld and Sus routes will be redirected. Traffic from Nandegaon-Male will be rerouted via Hinjewadi towards Pune. Vehicles from Nandegaon-Pirangut will be diverted to Chandni Chowk.

Residents are advised to use alternative routes to minimize delays and ensure a smoother travel experience during the hours of the traffic diversion. The aim is to facilitate President Murmu’s visit while reducing disruption to the city’s daily traffic flow.

