Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pune traffic diversions in place for President Murmu's visit to Symbiosis University today

    According to the District Collector's office, essential service vehicles, including those belonging to the police, revenue department, fire brigade, and ambulances, will be exempt from these diversions. The traffic management plan involves rerouting vehicles to avoid congestion around the university.

    Pune traffic diversions in place for President Murmu's visit to Symbiosis University today AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 10:59 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 10:59 AM IST

    The Pune District Collector and District Magistrate have announced road diversions for today, September 3, in light of President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Symbiosis University in the Lavale area of the city. Traffic restrictions will be in place from 12 noon to 4 pm to accommodate President Murmu's visit. During this period, all light, heavy, and extra-heavy vehicles will be redirected to ensure security and smooth flow around the university.

    According to the District Collector's office, essential service vehicles, including those belonging to the police, revenue department, fire brigade, and ambulances, will be exempt from these diversions. The traffic management plan involves rerouting vehicles to avoid congestion around the university.

    Weather woes in Chennai: Rainfall and thunderstorms lead to train cancellations

    Specific traffic diversions include:

    1. Vehicles traveling from Nandegaon-Sunnyworld and Sus routes will be redirected.
    2. Traffic from Nandegaon-Male will be rerouted via Hinjewadi towards Pune.
    3. Vehicles from Nandegaon-Pirangut will be diverted to Chandni Chowk.

    IAF's combat power to soar: Cabinet approves Rs 26,000 crore deal for 240 aero-engines for Su-30MKI

    Residents are advised to use alternative routes to minimize delays and ensure a smoother travel experience during the hours of the traffic diversion. The aim is to facilitate President Murmu’s visit while reducing disruption to the city’s daily traffic flow.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 431 September 03 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 431 September 03 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money

    Weather woes in Chennai: Rainfall and thunderstorms lead to train cancellations AJR

    Weather woes in Chennai: Rainfall and thunderstorms lead to train cancellations

    Asianet News EXCLUSIVE: There is a power group; AMMA lacks spine, says actress Padmapriya anr

    Asianet News EXCLUSIVE: There is a power group; AMMA lacks spine, says actress Padmapriya

    IAFs combat power to soar: Cabinet approves Rs 26,000 crore deal for 240 aero-engines for Su-30MKI AJR

    IAF's combat power to soar: Cabinet approves Rs 26,000 crore deal for 240 aero-engines for Su-30MKI

    PM Narendra Modi embarks on landmark visit to Brunei, Singapore to bolster strategic partnerships (WATCH) AJR

    PM Narendra Modi embarks on landmark visit to Brunei, Singapore to bolster strategic partnerships (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Has your Crush blocked you on Whatsapp? Here's how to find out! vkp

    Has your Crush blocked you on Whatsapp? Here's how to find out!

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 431 September 03 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 431 September 03 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money

    I cant wait Elon Musk expresses eagerness as Donald Trump considers role for Tesla CEO in auditing US agencies snt

    'I can't wait': Elon Musk expresses eagerness as Trump considers role for Tesla CEO in auditing US agencies

    Driving Tips: Effective ways to ensure legal standards and road safety NTI

    Driving Tips: Effective ways to ensure legal standards and road safety

    Here how Katrina Kaif reacted to Deepika Padukone's glamourous pregnancy photoshoot with Ranveer Singh RBA

    Here's how Katrina Kaif reacted to Deepika Padukone's glamourous pregnancy photoshoot with Ranveer Singh

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon