    IAF's combat power to soar: Cabinet approves Rs 26,000 crore deal for 240 aero-engines for Su-30MKI

    The engines will have indigenous content over 54 per cent, enhanced due to indigenisation of some key components of aero-engines. These would be manufactured at Koraput division of HAL. 

    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 9:45 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 9:45 AM IST

    In an effort to further enhance the combat capability of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Prime Minister Narendra Modi-headed Cabinet Committee on Security on Monday gave approval to the proposal for procurement of 240 aero-engines (AL-31FP) for Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft. These engines will be procured from state-owned plane maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) under Buy (Indian) category at a cost of over Rs 26,000 crore. The cost would also include all taxes and duties. 

    The delivery of these aero-engines would start after one year and complete over a period of eight years.

    The engines will have indigenous content over 54 per cent, enhanced due to indigenisation of some key components of aero-engines. These would be manufactured at Koraput division of HAL. 

    Su-30 MKI is one of the most powerful and strategically-significant fleet of IAF. 

    “The supply of these aero-engines by HAL would meet the fleet sustenance requirement of IAF to continue their unhindered operations and strengthen the defence preparedness of the country,” a defence official said.

    The IAF currently operates 259 Su-30 MKI fighters, which are manufactured by HAL under a license extended by Russia.

    In the first batch, the upgrade process for the Sukhoi fleet would involve a total of 84 fighters over a period of 15 years.

    India has been facing issues with supply of spare parts from Moscow after the conflict between Russia and Ukraine began in February 2022. It must be noted that some of the planes are now over 20 years old and the engines of fighters are changed after certain flying hours.

