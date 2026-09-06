The Delhi government, in collaboration with startup founders, is creating the Delhi Start-Up & Incubation Policy 2026. With a ₹400 crore budget, it aims to foster 10,000 startups and generate over 4 lakh jobs for the youth in the capital.

The Delhi government is formulating the Delhi Start-Up & Incubation Policy 2026 in direct collaboration with prominent startup founders from across the country who originally established and scaled their enterprises in the national capital. Outlining the strategic vision of the framework, Delhi Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood stated that the initiative aims to foster over 10,000 startups and generate employment opportunities for more than 4 lakh young individuals.

Policy Aims and Objectives

"We are working to implement this policy in collaboration with prominent startup founders from across the country who started and scaled their businesses in Delhi. Through this policy, the Delhi government aims to foster and support over 10,000 startups and create employment opportunities for more than 4 lakh youths," Minister Ashish Sood said.

Emphasising the core objective of the framework, Sood stated that the focus is on creating a balanced environment that empowers both entrepreneurs and job seekers. "We want to build a startup ecosystem that benefits both founders and job creators. We are working on this under the guidance of PM Modi and the leadership of Rekha Gupta, and we held discussions regarding this today," he added.

Financial Allocation and Rationale

Earlier, Delhi Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood on Sunday outlined the state government's push to revitalise the capital's entrepreneurial landscape through a major financial allocation under the Delhi Start-Up and Incubation Policy 2026. The state government has set aside ₹400 crore to fund incubation infrastructure, mentorship programs, and direct incentives for local entrepreneurs under the 2026 policy.

Addressing the city's underutilised potential, Sood highlighted that despite Delhi possessing key institutional advantages, it has fallen behind the nationwide surge in entrepreneurial growth over the past decade. "Under the Delhi Start-Up and Incubation Policy 2026, the Delhi government has made a provision of Rs 400 crore to boost Delhi's startup ecosystem. After 2014, with the rapid growth of the startup ecosystem across the country, startups have grown from around 350 to over 2 lakh. Delhi has institutions, a capital, an intelligent mindset, and some of the country's premier institutes. Yet Delhi has lagged in developing the startup ecosystem it should have, missing out on the potential of its youth's talent, hard work, and job-creation capacity..." Minister Ashish Sood stated. (ANI)