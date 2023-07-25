PM Modi attacks 'directionless' Opposition front, says 'Indian Mujahideen's name also has INDIA'

The opposition MPs carried out a sit-in protest inside the Parliament premises throughout Monday night, extending into Tuesday morning, as they voiced their discontent and raised concerns over the Manipur situation, demanding action from the Narendra Modi-led government.

During BJP Parliamentary party meeting, the Prime Minister said that merely adding the name 'INDIA' doesn't make it so. "The East India Company had also used 'INDIA' in its name, and even the name of the Indian Mujahideen includes 'India.' I have never seen such directionless opposition."

Taking a dig at the Opposition, PM Modi said, "As the Britishers came and named themselves East India Company, in the same way, the opposition is presenting itself in the name of India." The BJP's parliamentary party meeting was held on Tuesday amidst the ongoing demand from the opposition for a discussion on the Manipur issue and a statement from PM Modi.

The ongoing chaos and disruptions in both Houses of Parliament persisted as the Opposition staunchly demanded a discussion on the Manipur viral video and sought PM Modi's statement on the matter. The situation escalated further with the suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh from the Rajya Sabha, adding to the fury of opposition leaders.

In response to the agitation, the opposition alliance, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), has scheduled a meeting at the office of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Tuesday to devise their strategy for the House proceedings.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh asserted on Tuesday that their only demand is for PM Modi to address the Manipur issue, and they will continue their protest until the Prime Minister speaks on the matter within the Parliament.

On Monday, the uproar led to the adjournment of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, as opposition members chanted slogans like 'Modi Sarkar Shame Shame,' 'PM Modi Jawab Do,' and 'Manipur Wants Justice.' The initial two days of the monsoon session had already witnessed similar disruptions, resulting in minimal legislative progress in Parliament.