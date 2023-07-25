Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi attacks 'directionless' Opposition front, says 'Indian Mujahideen's name also has INDIA'

    The opposition MPs carried out a sit-in protest inside the Parliament premises throughout Monday night, extending into Tuesday morning, as they voiced their discontent and raised concerns over the Manipur situation, demanding action from the Narendra Modi-led government.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi slams Opposition, Never seen such a directionless Opposition AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 11:20 AM IST

    During BJP Parliamentary party meeting, the Prime Minister said that merely adding the name 'INDIA' doesn't make it so. "The East India Company had also used 'INDIA' in its name, and even the name of the Indian Mujahideen includes 'India.' I have never seen such directionless opposition."

    Taking a dig at the Opposition, PM Modi said, "As the Britishers came and named themselves East India Company, in the same way, the opposition is presenting itself in the name of India." The BJP's parliamentary party meeting was held on Tuesday amidst the ongoing demand from the opposition for a discussion on the Manipur issue and a statement from PM Modi.

    'Will reveal truth': Sacked Rajasthan minister seeks narco test of entire council of ministers; check details

    The opposition MPs carried out a sit-in protest inside the Parliament premises throughout Monday night, extending into Tuesday morning, as they voiced their discontent and raised concerns over the Manipur situation, demanding action from the Narendra Modi-led government.

    The ongoing chaos and disruptions in both Houses of Parliament persisted as the Opposition staunchly demanded a discussion on the Manipur viral video and sought PM Modi's statement on the matter. The situation escalated further with the suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh from the Rajya Sabha, adding to the fury of opposition leaders.

    In response to the agitation, the opposition alliance, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), has scheduled a meeting at the office of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Tuesday to devise their strategy for the House proceedings.

    WATCH: Madhya Pradesh revenue staffer swallows bribe money after spotting cops in Katni

    AAP MP Sanjay Singh asserted on Tuesday that their only demand is for PM Modi to address the Manipur issue, and they will continue their protest until the Prime Minister speaks on the matter within the Parliament.

    On Monday, the uproar led to the adjournment of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, as opposition members chanted slogans like 'Modi Sarkar Shame Shame,' 'PM Modi Jawab Do,' and 'Manipur Wants Justice.' The initial two days of the monsoon session had already witnessed similar disruptions, resulting in minimal legislative progress in Parliament.

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2023, 12:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Youth in India spoiling lives with western culture's influence on relationships: Allahabad High Court AJR

    Youth in India spoiling lives with western culture's influence on relationships: Allahabad HC

    Kerala Speaker AN Shamseer in trouble for ridiculing Lord Ganesha and Hindu faith anr

    Kerala Speaker A N Shamseer in trouble for ridiculing Lord Ganesha and Hindu faith

    Kolkata police nabs crorepati thief wanted in 1,200 burglaries across 14 states; check details AJR

    Kolkata police nabs crorepati thief wanted in 1,200 burglaries across 14 states; check details

    Two and three-wheelers banned on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway from August 1 vkp

    Two and three-wheelers banned on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway from August 1

    IRCTC ticket bookings hit by technical glitch: Site, app down for maintenance; check details AJR

    IRCTC ticket bookings hit by technical glitch: Site, app down for maintenance; check details

    Recent Stories

    Is Justin Bieber removing his Selena Gomez tattoo after 5 years of marriage to Hailey Bieber? Find out ADC

    Is Justin Bieber removing his Selena Gomez tattoo after 5 years of marriage to Hailey Bieber? Find out

    Youth in India spoiling lives with western culture's influence on relationships: Allahabad High Court AJR

    Youth in India spoiling lives with western culture's influence on relationships: Allahabad HC

    Istanbul to Troy: 5 MUST visit places when in Turkey ATG

    Istanbul to Troy: 5 MUST visit places when in Turkey

    Apple reportedly working on truly bezel less notch less iPhone in talks with Samsung LG gcw

    Apple reportedly working on truly bezel-less, notch-less iPhone; in talks with Samsung, LG

    Kerala Speaker AN Shamseer in trouble for ridiculing Lord Ganesha and Hindu faith anr

    Kerala Speaker A N Shamseer in trouble for ridiculing Lord Ganesha and Hindu faith

    Recent Videos

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 snt

    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH) snt

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation AJR

    Delhi's Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon