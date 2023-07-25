'Will reveal truth': Sacked Rajasthan minister seeks narco test of entire council of ministers; check details

The revelation of the 'red diary' has sent ripples of curiosity across the state of Rajasthan, leaving everyone eager to unravel its contents and the secrets it may hold. A narco test on the entire council of ministers has been proposed by Gudha as a means to distinguish between truth and falsehood.

Amid the ongoing controversy in Rajasthan, sacked minister Rajendra Singh Gudha made a bold demand on Tuesday. He called for a narco test of the entire council of ministers, including himself, to uncover the truth behind the 'red diary' that has been the center of the political storm.

Gudha, who had raised concerns about women's safety within his own government, claims to possess the mysterious 'red diary' containing alleged murky deals of the Ashok Gehlot government.

On Monday, the sacked minister claimed that he was subjected to physical assault by Congress MLAs inside the State Assembly. Speaking to the media, Gudha recounted the distressing incident, stating that he was attacked by around 50 individuals, punched, kicked, and forcibly dragged out of the Assembly. He expressed frustration over being denied the opportunity to speak, and questioned the allegations against him for being associated with the BJP, asking, "What is my fault?"

The Rajasthan legislative Assembly witnessed chaos and pandemonium, leading to the adjournment of proceedings, as Gudha, along with BJP MLAs, created a ruckus. Speaker CP Joshi had to suspend the session to restore order after the uproar.

After the turmoil subsided, Rajendra Singh revealed his intention to present a 'Red Diary' containing alleged details that could potentially expose Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. However, he claimed that he was not allowed to hand over the diary to the Speaker during the session.

"After CM Gehlot asked me, I got hold of ar ed diary from a raid site where ED and Income tax were conducting raids," he said.

Gudha, said, "I wanted to present my red diary to the Chairman but he did not allow me to speak. Congress leader Shanti Kumar Dhariwal pushed me and other Congress leaders started fighting with me and took away some pages of the diary. Some Congress leaders kicked and punched me and later threw me out of the Assembly. I was getting calls to not attend the session and that I will be sent to jail soon."