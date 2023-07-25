Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Madhya Pradesh revenue staffer swallows bribe money after spotting cops in Katni

    A patwari of the revenue department in Madhya Pradesh allegedly swallowed the cash he had taken as a bribe- to destroy the evidence- after he spotted a team of the Lokayukta’s Special Police Establishment (SPE). He was rushed to a hospital where doctors said he was fine, police said

    Madhya Pradesh revenue staffer swallows bribe money after spotting cops in Katni watch gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 9:43 AM IST

    In a bizarre incident, a patwari of the revenue department in Madhya Pradesh’s  Katni, reportedly swallowed the money he had accepted as a bribe to destroy the evidence after spotting a team from the Special Police Establishment (SPE) of the Lokayukta. The incident took place after patwari Gajendra Singh received Rs 4,500 as a bribe in his private office as part of SPE’s trap.

    Singh can be seen chewing the bank notes in many videos of the event that are making the rounds on social media, as the police team escorts him out of his office. Singh ingested the money, so the police transported him to the hospital where the doctors helped them gather the proof.

    “A man from Barkheda village had complained to us claiming Singh was seeking a bribe. After he received the money, the patwari spotted the SPE team and swallowed the money. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors said he was fine," SPE Superintendent of Police Sanjay Sahu said. A case has been registered against him and further probe was underway, the SP said.

    In 2022, a video of a sub-inspector in Faridabad went viral. The cop was being pursued by vigilance officers, who sought to remove the note from his mouth after arresting the constable. The cop tried to swallow the notes he had accepted as bribe. On social media, the entire episode was discussed and became viral.
     

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2023, 9:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Congress chief sues CPI(M) state General Secretary M V Govindan anr

    Kerala: Congress chief sues CPI(M) state General Secretary M V Govindan

    Youth in India spoiling lives with western culture's influence on relationships: Allahabad High Court AJR

    Youth in India spoiling lives with western culture's influence on relationships: Allahabad HC

    Kerala Speaker AN Shamseer in trouble for ridiculing Lord Ganesha and Hindu faith anr

    Kerala Speaker A N Shamseer in trouble for ridiculing Lord Ganesha and Hindu faith

    Kolkata police nabs crorepati thief wanted in 1,200 burglaries across 14 states; check details AJR

    Kolkata police nabs crorepati thief wanted in 1,200 burglaries across 14 states; check details

    Two and three-wheelers banned on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway from August 1 vkp

    Two and three-wheelers banned on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway from August 1

    Recent Stories

    Bhojpuri SEXY video Monalisa BOLD dance goes VIRAL on YouTube WATCH RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Monalisa’s BOLD dance goes VIRAL on YouTube-WATCH

    Hassle-free periods: Here are 6 benefits of menstrual cups LMA

    Hassle-free periods: Here are 6 benefits of menstrual cups

    cricket Harmanpreet Kaur's hot-tempered actions spark controversy; former India captain reacts osf

    Harmanpreet Kaur's hot-tempered actions spark controversy; former India captain reacts

    'The Exorcist' to 'The Conjuring': Eerie mysteries behind 7 Cursed Movies MSW EAI

    'The Exorcist' to 'The Conjuring': Eerie mysteries behind 7 Cursed Movies

    Kerala: Congress chief sues CPI(M) state General Secretary M V Govindan anr

    Kerala: Congress chief sues CPI(M) state General Secretary M V Govindan

    Recent Videos

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 snt

    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH) snt

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation AJR

    Delhi's Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon