WATCH: Madhya Pradesh revenue staffer swallows bribe money after spotting cops in Katni

A patwari of the revenue department in Madhya Pradesh allegedly swallowed the cash he had taken as a bribe- to destroy the evidence- after he spotted a team of the Lokayukta’s Special Police Establishment (SPE). He was rushed to a hospital where doctors said he was fine, police said

In a bizarre incident, a patwari of the revenue department in Madhya Pradesh’s Katni, reportedly swallowed the money he had accepted as a bribe to destroy the evidence after spotting a team from the Special Police Establishment (SPE) of the Lokayukta. The incident took place after patwari Gajendra Singh received Rs 4,500 as a bribe in his private office as part of SPE’s trap.

Singh can be seen chewing the bank notes in many videos of the event that are making the rounds on social media, as the police team escorts him out of his office. Singh ingested the money, so the police transported him to the hospital where the doctors helped them gather the proof.

“A man from Barkheda village had complained to us claiming Singh was seeking a bribe. After he received the money, the patwari spotted the SPE team and swallowed the money. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors said he was fine," SPE Superintendent of Police Sanjay Sahu said. A case has been registered against him and further probe was underway, the SP said.

In 2022, a video of a sub-inspector in Faridabad went viral. The cop was being pursued by vigilance officers, who sought to remove the note from his mouth after arresting the constable. The cop tried to swallow the notes he had accepted as bribe. On social media, the entire episode was discussed and became viral.

