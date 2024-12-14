Prime Minister Modi performs ‘Kumbhabhishek’ of the Kumbh Kalash at Sangam Nose

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Triveni Sangam, offering prayers and extending wishes for the successful organization of the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, set to begin on January 13.

Prime Minister Modi performs Kumbhabhishek of the Kumbh Kalash at Sangam Nose dmn
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Dec 14, 2024, 10:20 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 14, 2024, 10:20 AM IST

Mahakumbh Nagar: Before the commencement of the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Triveni Sangam on Friday, offering prayers and extending his wishes for the successful organization of the grand Mahakumbh, set to begin on January 13. During the visit, the Prime Minister also performed the sacred ‘Kumbhabhishek’ of the Kumbh Kalash, a special vessel crafted from Ashtadhatu and studded with precious gems.

Prime Minister Modi arrived at Mahakumbh Nagar on Friday, where he conducted the Triveni Pujan and sanctified the Kumbh Kalash. Deepu Tiwari, a ‘Tirth Purohit’ who performed the Ganga Puja, shared, “The Prayagraj Mela Authority has adorned the ‘Kumbh Kalash,’ crafted from ‘ashtadhatu’ and embellished with pearls, by adding mango leaves and a coconut to transform it into an ‘Amrit Kalash.’ Additionally, soil from cowsheds and pilgrimage sites has been included, along with Gangajal, Panchratna, Durva, betel nut, and turmeric. This sacred Kumbh Kalash is being sent to the Prime Minister.”

Before the Triveni Pujan, Prime Minister Modi held a significant meeting with saints from across the country. Two representatives from each of the 13 Akharas, as well as saints from Dandi Bara, Acharya Bara, and the Khak Chowk management committee, participated in the gathering at Sangam Nose.
Mahant Jamuna Puri, Secretary of Shri Panchayati Akhara Maha Nirvani, shared that the Prime Minister inquired about the well-being of all the saints and sought their blessings for the holistic development of the nation.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath facilitated the introductions, ensuring the Prime Minister connected with all the saints personally.

Acharya Devendra Singh Shastri, Secretary of Shri Panchayati Akhara Nirmal, remarked that the Prime Minister humbly requested the saints’ blessings to make the Mahakumbh a divine and grand event. The saints bestowed their blessings, underscoring the spiritual significance of this monumental gathering.

