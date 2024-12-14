Business
Brokerage firms Macquarie and Jefferies recommend buying, with target prices of ₹2,100 and ₹2,150 respectively. The current share price is ₹1,811.75.
Brokerage firms are bullish on Bajaj Finance. Citi has a target of ₹8,150, and Morgan Stanley has set a target of ₹9,000. The current price is ₹7,175.10.
CLSA has given Swiggy a target of ₹708, and HSBC has set it at ₹550. The current share price is ₹533.
Jefferies has a target of ₹1,550 for Godrej Consumer, UBS has set it at ₹1,450, and Nomura at ₹1,550. The current price is ₹1,109.60.
Nomura has given Dixon Tech a target price of ₹18,654, and Mirae Asset Sharekhan has set it at ₹18,800. The current price is ₹17,980.
Motilal Oswal has given HDFC AMC a target price of ₹5,200. The current share price is ₹4,528.
Motilal Oswal recommends buying Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, with a target price of ₹1,100. The current share price is ₹831.
Motilal Oswal recommends Angel One for the long term, with a target price of ₹4,200. The current share price is ₹3,384.
Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing.
