Business

8 must-have stocks for long-term portfolio growth in 2025

1. Sun Pharma Share Price Target

Brokerage firms Macquarie and Jefferies recommend buying, with target prices of ₹2,100 and ₹2,150 respectively. The current share price is ₹1,811.75.

2. Bajaj Finance Share Price Target

Brokerage firms are bullish on Bajaj Finance. Citi has a target of ₹8,150, and Morgan Stanley has set a target of ₹9,000. The current price is ₹7,175.10.

3. Swiggy Share Price Target

CLSA has given Swiggy a target of ₹708, and HSBC has set it at ₹550. The current share price is ₹533.

4. Godrej Consumer Share Price Target

Jefferies has a target of ₹1,550 for Godrej Consumer, UBS has set it at ₹1,450, and Nomura at ₹1,550. The current price is ₹1,109.60.

5. Dixon Tech Share Price Target

Nomura has given Dixon Tech a target price of ₹18,654, and Mirae Asset Sharekhan has set it at ₹18,800. The current price is ₹17,980.

6. HDFC AMC Share Price Target

Motilal Oswal has given HDFC AMC a target price of ₹5,200. The current share price is ₹4,528.

7. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Target

Motilal Oswal recommends buying Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, with a target price of ₹1,100. The current share price is ₹831.

8. Angel One Share Price Target

Motilal Oswal recommends Angel One for the long term, with a target price of ₹4,200. The current share price is ₹3,384.

Note

Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing.

