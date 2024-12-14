Kerala Education Minister Sivankutty confirms Christmas exam question paper leak, promises strict action

Kerala's Education Department has filed a complaint with the DGP over a Christmas exam question paper leak, suspecting involvement by private tuition teachers and seeking strict action against those responsible.

Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 14, 2024, 1:10 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 14, 2024, 1:10 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The General Education Department has officially filed a complaint with the Director General of Police (DGP) over the recent Christmas exam question paper leak. This follows a growing controversy stemming from the leak, which has raised concerns about lapses in oversight and possible involvement by private tuition teachers.  

The Education Minister Sivankutty stated that the leak is suspected to involve teachers who also conduct classes at private tuition centers. He emphasized that strict action will be taken against those responsible. Despite earlier complaints about possible leaks, the Education Department's inaction has come under scrutiny for failing to prevent this issue.  
  
YouTube channels such as MS Solutions and Eduport are alleged to have released question paper predictions that closely mirrored the actual Christmas exam questions. Reports suggest that more than 90 percent of the questions on these platforms matched the actual exam papers, with suspicions pointing to the leak happening just one day before the examination.  

The Director of General Education has escalated the matter by formally filing a complaint with the DGP, demanding a comprehensive investigation. The suspicion falls on teachers responsible for preparing these papers and those teaching at private tuition centers, particularly given the widespread issue of leakages.  

This is not the first time such concerns have emerged. Government teachers who take private classes for significant sums at tuition centers have come under scrutiny in the past. During inspections by the education department and vigilance squads, these practices were flagged, yet many teachers were reinstated quickly after six-month suspensions.  

Moreover, complaints were raised previously about a similar leak involving the Onam exam question papers being distributed on online platforms. However, no decisive action was taken. Even when questioned, institutions like MS Solutions denied any direct responsibility for the leak, attributing similarities to the natural overlap in questions prepared by teachers.

