Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor responded to Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary's 'bechara' jibe, stating he is indeed one with no option but to improve Bihar and won't leave it to an 'illiterate criminal' like the Chief Minister.

Kishor Hits Back at 'Bechara' Remark

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor hit back at Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary over his “bechara” remark, saying he was indeed a “bechara” as he had no option but to leave Bihar and was committed to working to improve the state.

Responding to Choudhary's remark, “Prashant Kishor is bechara. Let him do what he wants,” Kishor said, “Samrat Choudhary called me 'bechara'. He is right; I am indeed a 'bechara'. He said nobody had told the Chief Minister the literal meaning of the word “bechara”. “A 'bechara' is someone who has no options. We have no option but to take up our resolve to improve Bihar,” Kishor said. He added, “I cannot leave Bihar in the hands of an 'illiterate criminal' like Samrat Choudhary. So, I am indeed a 'bechara' from that aspect.”

Choudhary's Original Comment and Response

His remarks come after Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary, in an ANI podcast, said, "He is 'Bechara'; let him do what he wants." Responding to political attacks from Prashant Kishor, who claimed the electorate rejected Choudhary's leadership, the Chief Minister stated he remains focused on governance rather than political disputes. "We don't have personal grudges, and my personality is not to fight with anyone," Choudhary emphasised.

"I have come to work for Bihar. Not for you, but for me. People fight till the Supreme Court against me. Let them fight. The court will decide. We will decide. Let the court do the work. The Constitution gives them the right to go to any court. There is no problem. We are not refusing anyone. That's why I said, let whoever wants to speak, speak. We are here to work. We will work".

Reflecting on the opposition's focused attacks against him following the election results, the Chief Minister added a lighthearted take on the discourse. "No one was talking about Lalu ji, Nitish ji, or Samrat Choudhary during the elections," Choudhary noted. "When elections are over, everyone has the same target. It's a good thing that everyone is loving Samrat Choudhary; what's the problem?" (ANI)