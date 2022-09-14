Power subsidy to those who register, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal; application open

During the announcement, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi currently has 58 lakh consumers, with 47 lakh receiving subsidies. However, only those who register for the subsidy can use it under the new policy.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that citizens in Delhi could choose between online and offline methods for obtaining power subsidies, on Wednesday. He also stated that those who choose it before October 31 would be paid a monthly subsidy. The CM said, "Only those who choose to receive a power subsidy in the national capital will be eligible." The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener stated at a press conference that many residents were willing to pay their electricity bills in full and wanted the option to forego the power subsidy.

The CM stated during the announcement that Delhi currently has 58 lakh consumers, 47 lakh of whom receive subsidies. However, under the new policy, only those who register for the subsidy will be able to use it.

The CM also stated that of the 47 lakh consumers receiving power subsidies, 30 lakh receive zero bills and 17-18 lakh receive half-bills.

Only citizens who have applied for a subsidy will receive one beginning October 1. Citizens will receive a form with their next electricity bill in the offline mode, which they can fill out and submit to the designated collection centres.

The government has issued several electronic directives (7011311111). Citizens can call this number or send a WhatsApp 'Hi' message. A WhatsApp form will be sent to citizens, who can then fill it out and register.

According to Kejriwal, people will also receive SMS and information about this on their registered mobile numbers with the electricity department.

Furthermore, citizens will receive confirmation within three days of registering, and the subsidy will be extended for another month. The CM explained that those who apply in November must pay the previous month's bill.

Also Read: Operation Lotus in Punjab? Arvind Kejriwal says BJP approached 10 MLAs

Also Read: 'Congress is finished, BJP keeps changing CMs': Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat

Also Read: Bhagwant Mann sitting on empty coffers? BJP blames freebies for August salary delay for govt staff