    'Congress is finished, BJP keeps changing CMs': Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat

    Amid attempts to expand the footprint in the state, the AAP chief said, "The BJP keeps changing chief ministers." He was referring to the recent leadership rejig in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state. Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Tripura have witnessed similar changes in the recent years.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 13, 2022, 1:43 PM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday slammed  the BJP, while he also lashed out at the Congress ahead of the assembly elections that is due in the state in a few months.

    "There is no need to fear any longer. Bhajpa jaa rahi hai, Aam Aadmi Party aa rahi hai. (The BJP is going and the AAP is coming to power). Whatever scams have happened in the state, would be probed and public would get back their money. We will use the money to build public infrastructure," Kejriwal said, hitting out at the BJP, which has been ruling in the state for nearly 27 years.

    Speaking to reporters, Kejriwal took a sharp aim at the grand old party and said, "The Congress is finished. Let's stop taking questions about them."

    On being questioned about his faceoff with the state police amid security concerns linked to his auto ride on Monday, Kejriwal said: "Should a CM not travel by auto? I travel on autos in Delhi too. Later, I was given security here also."

    On Monday, as he headed for dinner with an auto-rickshaw driver in Ahmedabad, the AAP chief got into a heated argument with a Gujarat cop over security protocols. Kejriwal hit out at police officials as he didn't want to take the security cover.

    In a video shared by AAP on its official Twitter handle, Kejriwal, who was sitting with Gujarat AAP president Gopal Italia and the party's national joint general secretary Isudan Gadhvi in Dantani's auto-rickshaw, can be heard saying that he will be responsible if anything happens to him.

    "I'm a public representative, I want to go to the public and you are stopping us. It's a dhabba (spot) on Gujarat's security," Kejriwal said as the cop kept repeating that it's a protocol.

    After the argument, AAP shared another video where a cop was seen sitting beside the auto-rickshaw driver who had picked up Kejriwal from the hotel, while two police cars escorted the three-wheeler to Dantani's house.

    Last Updated Sep 13, 2022, 1:43 PM IST
