Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Operation Lotus in Punjab? Arvind Kejriwal says BJP approached 10 MLAs

    Earlier this month, AAP accused the BJP of misusing central government's agencies and offering "Rs 20 crore each" to some of its Delhi MLAs to cross over to the national party.

    Operation Lotus in Punjab? Arvind Kejriwal says BJP approached 10 MLAs AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 14, 2022, 2:32 PM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (CCP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday alleged that 10 MLAs of his party were approached by the BJP in an attempt to bring down the Punjab government. "Our 10 MLAs have been approached in Punjab by the BJP; they are buying MLAs and breaking governments," Arvind Kejriwal said.

    Recently, the AAP and Kejriwal had accused the BJP of trying an "Operation Lotus" in Delhi and inducing MLAs to defect. The party claims that the BJP has shifted its focus to Punjab, having failed in Delhi.

    Also read: Maharashtra: 4 sadhus assaulted on child-lifting suspicion; 6 held

    "Operation Lotus" is the term used by Opposition parties to describe what they call "poaching" of MLAs by the BJP to topple governments.

    Punjab Minister Harpal Cheema has reportely alleged that AAP MLAs have been asked to come to Delhi to meet big leaders, and have been offered crores to switch sides.

    "Come to Delhi, will get you to meet the big BJP leaders," claimed Cheema citing one of the calls received by a party MLA.

    Also read: Manish Tewari posts cryptic tweet, says 'cuckoo bird is chiming' as Goa Congress hit by defection

    Earlier this month, AAP accused the BJP of misusing central government's agencies and offering "Rs 20 crore each" to some of its Delhi MLAs to cross over to the national party.

    "The BJP is offering Rs 25 crore per MLA to switch sides. Operation Lotus may have succeeded in Karnataka, but the Delhi MLAs stayed firm and failed the BJP operation," Cheema said at a press conference.

    "If there is a change of government in Punjab, you (MLAs) will be offered big promotions, posts," said Cheema, reiterating that MLAs have received many calls asking them to bring down the Bhagwant Mann-led government.

    Also read: Rs 200 crore extortion case: Jacqueline Fernandez appears before Delhi police

    However, the BJP had denied these allegations.

    "The baseless allegation made by the Punjab minister Harpal Cheema against the BJP of toppling the state government shows that AAP is leading to a big split in Punjab. The party is on the verge of being torn apart by Kejriwal's interference," said the BJP's Subhash Sharma.

    Last Updated Sep 14, 2022, 2:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maharashtra 4 sadhus assaulted on child-lifting suspicion; 6 held

    Maharashtra: 4 sadhus assaulted on child-lifting suspicion; 6 held

    Manish Tewari posts cryptic tweet, says 'cuckoo bird is chiming' as Goa Congress hit by defection AJR

    Manish Tewari posts cryptic tweet, says 'cuckoo bird is chiming' as Goa Congress hit by defection

    National Cinema Day rescheduled, to be celebrated on September 23; movie tickets for Rs 75 - adt

    National Cinema Day rescheduled, to be celebrated on September 23; movie tickets for Rs 75

    Watch Video of kids sitting in the open boot of a moving car goes viral; Netizens loads with criticism-tgy

    Watch: Video of kids sitting in the open boot of a moving car goes viral; Netizens loads with criticism

    Six Pakistani nationals held by Gujarat ATS off coast with drugs worth Rs 200 crore: Report AJR

    Pakistani boat with 40 Kg Heroin worth Rs 200 crore seized; 6 crew arrested

    Recent Stories

    Maharashtra 4 sadhus assaulted on child-lifting suspicion; 6 held

    Maharashtra: 4 sadhus assaulted on child-lifting suspicion; 6 held

    football Will Arsenal win Premier League title this season? Legendary boss Arsene Wenger breaks his silence snt

    Will Arsenal win Premier League title this season? Legendary boss Arsene Wenger breaks his silence

    football uefa champions league UCL 2022-23: We did not make the right decisions - Diego Simeone on Atletico Madrid Bayer Leverkusen upset-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: 'We didn't make the right decisions' - Diego Simeone on Atletico's Leverkusen upset

    Will Dulquer Salmaan quit movies? Actor revealed how negative reviews affected him RBA

    Will Dulquer Salmaan quit movies? Actor revealed how negative reviews affected him

    Modi Birthday From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan Bollywood stars who share the Prime Minister vision drb

    Modi Birthday: From SRK to Salman Khan, Bollywood stars who share PM's vision

    Recent Videos

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon