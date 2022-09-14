Operation Lotus in Punjab? Arvind Kejriwal says BJP approached 10 MLAs

Earlier this month, AAP accused the BJP of misusing central government's agencies and offering "Rs 20 crore each" to some of its Delhi MLAs to cross over to the national party.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (CCP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday alleged that 10 MLAs of his party were approached by the BJP in an attempt to bring down the Punjab government. "Our 10 MLAs have been approached in Punjab by the BJP; they are buying MLAs and breaking governments," Arvind Kejriwal said.

Recently, the AAP and Kejriwal had accused the BJP of trying an "Operation Lotus" in Delhi and inducing MLAs to defect. The party claims that the BJP has shifted its focus to Punjab, having failed in Delhi.

"Operation Lotus" is the term used by Opposition parties to describe what they call "poaching" of MLAs by the BJP to topple governments.

Punjab Minister Harpal Cheema has reportely alleged that AAP MLAs have been asked to come to Delhi to meet big leaders, and have been offered crores to switch sides.

"Come to Delhi, will get you to meet the big BJP leaders," claimed Cheema citing one of the calls received by a party MLA.

"The BJP is offering Rs 25 crore per MLA to switch sides. Operation Lotus may have succeeded in Karnataka, but the Delhi MLAs stayed firm and failed the BJP operation," Cheema said at a press conference.

"If there is a change of government in Punjab, you (MLAs) will be offered big promotions, posts," said Cheema, reiterating that MLAs have received many calls asking them to bring down the Bhagwant Mann-led government.

However, the BJP had denied these allegations.

"The baseless allegation made by the Punjab minister Harpal Cheema against the BJP of toppling the state government shows that AAP is leading to a big split in Punjab. The party is on the verge of being torn apart by Kejriwal's interference," said the BJP's Subhash Sharma.