A 20-year-old woman who allegedly attempted to jump from the terrace of Unity One Mall in Delhi's Rohini was rescued in a coordinated operation by Delhi Fire Services, mall security, and the Delhi Police. She was safely brought down.

Woman attempts to jump from mall terrace, rescued

A 20-year-old woman was safely rescued after she allegedly attempted to jump from the terrace of Unity One Mall near Ambedkar Hospital Metro Station in Delhi's Rohini area, officials said.

Coordinated rescue operation

According to officials, the incident took place at around 8:55 pm on Sunday under the jurisdiction of ROH-5. The woman was rescued at around 9:15 pm following a coordinated effort by personnel from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), mall security guards and the Delhi Police. Officials said the woman was safely brought down from the terrace and subsequently handed over to the Delhi Police. Further details awaited.