A viral video showing a man desperately trying to squeeze into an overcrowded train has sparked widespread discussion online. Although many initially laughed at the scene, most users sympathised with the commuter, saying fear of being late for work and packed trains leave people with few choices. Video also raised concerns about commuter safety.

A viral video showing a man desperately trying to squeeze into an overcrowded train has triggered a flood of reactions online, with many viewers saying the clip reflects the daily struggles faced by thousands of office-goers in India's metro cities. The short video captures a packed train compartment where the automatic door refuses to close because one passenger is stuck halfway inside. Two railway security officials are seen first asking the man to step out, but when he refuses, they briefly try to push him further inside so the doors can shut.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

Gujarat Rain Chaos: Couple Injured After Bike Crashes Into Waterlogged Road, Civic Body Faces Criticism

Officials Try to Help Before Pulling Him Out

For nearly a minute, the officials continue trying to make space inside the crowded coach. Another person standing outside even moves the passenger's earphones to the front so they do not fall during the struggle.

Despite everyone's efforts, the passenger is unable to move further into the compartment because there is simply no room. Realising the doors cannot close safely, the officials finally pull him out of the train.

A caption in the viral video jokingly reads, "Utar Ja Bhai, Next Train Ko Late Ho Raha Hai" (Brother, get down, you're making the next train late).

Humour Gives Way to Sympathy

While many initially found the clip funny, the discussion quickly shifted towards the reality behind such incidents.

Several social media users said the man was likely trying to avoid being late for work, pointing out that many employees face salary deductions or strict action for reaching the office even a few minutes late.

Others said overcrowded public transport leaves commuters with little choice, especially during peak hours when the next train is often just as full.

Many users described the scene as a reminder of the pressure faced by middle-class workers balancing long commutes, office deadlines and packed public transport every day.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Police Take Accused Siya Goyal Home, Recover Clothes Linked to Crime

Safety Concerns Also Raised

At the same time, many viewers criticised the passenger's decision, saying forcing oneself into an already full compartment could lead to serious accidents and delay the journey for everyone.

Some compared the scene with crowded train systems in Japan, noting that while station staff there also assist passengers during rush hour, strict discipline and better crowd management help maintain safety.

Others argued that India's rapidly growing cities need stronger transport infrastructure to match the increasing number of daily commuters.

WFH, Higher Parking Fees: What Is Delhi's New Permanent Winter Pollution Plan and How Will It Affect You?

Video Reflects Everyday Reality

The video has become more than just another viral moment. For many viewers, it represents the difficult choices people make every day to protect their jobs, avoid salary cuts and reach home on time.

Whether seen as humorous or worrying, the clip has started a wider conversation about overcrowded public transport, commuter pressure and the need for safer and better urban mobility.