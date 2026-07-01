A Blinkit delivery partner has gone viral after sharing an emotional video thanking a woman who tipped him Rs 500. The rider revealed that his earning from the delivery was only Rs 97, making the tip especially meaningful. The clip has crossed 10.8 million views and over 1.2 million comments, with social media users praising the generosity.

A Blinkit delivery partner has touched millions of people online after sharing an emotional video thanking a customer who tipped him Rs 500. The clip has gone viral on social media, collecting more than 10.8 million views and over 1.2 million comments, with users praising the woman's kindness. The customer does not appear in the video. Instead, the delivery partner records himself, expressing his gratitude for the unexpected tip.

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'I don't even earn this much'

In the video, the rider who reportedly delivers across Kurukshetra, Haryana, repeatedly thanks the customer, calling her "Didi". Holding up his phone, he says the Rs 500 tip was much higher than what he usually earns from a delivery.

He shows that his earning from that particular order was only Rs 97 and says, "Thank you, Didi. Rs 500 as a tip... I don't even earn this much. See, my earning is only Rs 97. Thank you so, so much."

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His genuine happiness and humble reaction quickly struck a chord with viewers, who flooded the comments section with messages of support.

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Internet applauds unknown customer

Many social media users praised the woman's generosity, with several calling her a real inspiration. Comments such as "Didi respect", "God bless her", and "She won my heart" appeared repeatedly across the post.

One user wrote, "Only someone who has seen poverty can truly understand another poor person's pain." Another commented, "May God make Didi even more successful." Others hoped the woman would see the video, while many thanked her for making the rider's day brighter.

The video has become another reminder of how a small act of kindness can leave a lasting impact. While the customer's identity remains unknown, her generous gesture has earned admiration from millions of people online and sparked a wave of positive reactions.

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