A record-breaking Rs 271 crore penthouse sale in Gurugram has highlighted the city's booming luxury real estate market. Entrepreneur Manav Sardana purchased the unit at DLF's The Dahlias, marking India's most expensive single-unit residential deal.

A staggering Rs 271 crore penthouse deal in Gurugram has set the internet buzzing, with social media users comparing the city’s rapidly expanding luxury real estate market with some of the world’s most expensive property destinations.

The record-breaking purchase was made by entrepreneur Manav Sardana, who reportedly bought a penthouse at DLF’s ultra-luxury project The Dahlias on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road. The transaction has been described as the costliest single-unit residential deal in India, putting the spotlight firmly on Gurugram’s growing appeal among India’s wealthiest homebuyers.

The numbers behind the property are equally eye-catching. The penthouse has a 17,200-square-foot super area and a 10,500-square-foot carpet area. Based on the carpet area, the deal works out to nearly Rs 2.6 lakh per square foot, while the super-area calculation comes to around Rs 1.58 lakh per square foot.

Who Is Manav Sardana?

Sardana is an entrepreneur associated with Imperial Auto, the Faridabad-headquartered automotive components business that was acquired by global private-equity firm Warburg Pincus. He is the son of S.B. Sardana, who co-founded Imperial Auto Industries with Jagjit Singh in 1969. Sardana has also been associated with several companies linked to the Imperial Auto group.

The purchase has triggered plenty of online chatter. One viral reaction suggested that “Gurgaon is soon going to leave NY behind,” reflecting the surprise over the price tag and the city’s increasingly global luxury-property ambitions.

The comparison with New York is not entirely surprising. The Tribune noted that the penthouse’s price per square foot puts the property in the same broad pricing bracket as some premium Manhattan condominiums.

The Dahlias has emerged as a magnet for high-net-worth buyers. Investor Madhusudan Kela previously purchased a unit there for more than Rs 120 crore, while other prominent buyers have also picked up luxury homes in the development.

With ultra-premium homes commanding extraordinary prices and demand increasingly coming from wealthy buyers outside Delhi-NCR and from NRIs, the Rs 271 crore purchase has raised a bigger question: Is Gurugram quietly becoming India’s answer to the world’s luxury real estate capitals?