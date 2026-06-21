A viral video from the Delhi Metro shows a monkey freely moving around a coach while passengers remain calm throughout the unusual encounter. The monkey walks along the aisle, hops across seats and even briefly sits on a woman's lap. Instead of panicking, commuters stay composed, earning widespread praise from social media users.

A video showing a monkey freely moving inside a Delhi Metro coach has gone viral on social media, leaving thousands of people amused. The monkey is seen calmly walking from one end of the coach to the other while passengers quietly watch the unusual visitor without creating any panic. The video captures several moments where the monkey jumps onto empty seats, walks through the aisle and looks around the coach. Instead of shouting or rushing away, passengers remain seated and continue their journey with remarkable calm.

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Monkey Even Sits on a Woman's Lap

One of the most talked-about moments in the clip comes when the monkey briefly sits on a woman's lap. The woman stays completely composed and avoids making any sudden movements. After sitting for a few seconds, the monkey gets up and continues exploring the coach.

The animal is also seen hopping across seats and moving close to different passengers. Although it approaches a few people, nobody appears frightened. Most commuters simply watch the monkey or continue looking at their phones as if nothing unusual is happening.

Social Media Praises Passengers' Calm Behaviour

The video has attracted millions of views across social media platforms, with users praising the passengers for handling the situation sensibly. Many people said the calm reaction probably prevented the monkey from becoming aggressive or frightened.

Others joked that the monkey looked like it was travelling just like any other commuter. Some users called it the "most peaceful passenger" on the Metro, while others said such scenes are only possible in India.

While the exact date and Metro line shown in the clip have not been confirmed, the video continues to spread rapidly online. It has sparked conversations about how calmly people responded to an unexpected situation that could easily have turned chaotic.

Indeed, it is not just the monkey that stands out, but the patience and presence of mind shown by the passengers throughout the unusual journey.

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