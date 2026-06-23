A viral Mumbai Metro video has warmed hearts after a young man surprised his friend Sahil by asking fellow passengers to sing "Happy Birthday" during their journey. The coach joined in with smiles, applause and birthday wishes before the friends distributed toffees to everyone. The touching moment reminded many of school birthday celebrations.

A heartwarming video of a birthday celebration inside a Mumbai Metro coach has gone viral on social media, leaving millions of viewers smiling. The clip shows a young man surprising his friend, Sahil, by turning an ordinary metro journey into a memorable birthday celebration with the help of fellow passengers.

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The simple yet thoughtful gesture has reminded many people of the joy of celebrating birthdays with friends and sharing sweets, just like in school.

Entire Coach Joins in the Celebration

The video begins with the young man getting up from his seat and speaking to everyone in the coach. Pointing towards his friend, he announces, "Today is my friend Sahil's birthday. Let's all wish him together."

Caught by surprise, Sahil smiles shyly as passengers warmly respond. Within moments, the entire coach starts clapping and singing "Happy Birthday" for him. The cheerful atmosphere turns the metro ride into a celebration filled with laughter and happy faces.

After the song, the two friends walk through the coach, distributing toffees to fellow passengers. Many people happily accept the sweets while wishing Sahil a happy birthday.

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Internet Loves the Gesture

The video quickly spread across social media, attracting thousands of comments praising the friendship. Many users said Sahil was lucky to have such a caring friend, while others called it a memory that would stay with him forever.

Several viewers even tagged their own friends, promising to plan a similar birthday surprise. Others joked that the metro had become a school classroom once again because of the toffee distribution, bringing back childhood memories.

Friendship Wins the Internet

The heartwarming clip has become a reminder that simple acts of kindness often create the biggest smiles. While some users laughed about the confidence needed to make such an announcement and celebration in a crowded metro, most praised the beautiful friendship between the two young men.

For many viewers, the video was not just about a birthday. It was about friendship, shared happiness and creating unforgettable memories with the people who matter most.

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