    Police search Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan's hotel room in Hyderabad

    During Telangana's assembly elections, Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan faced a police search at Hyderabad's Park Hyatt Hotel where he stayed for Congress campaign purposes. No incriminating evidence was found. Khan denounced it as an intimidation tactic by BJP and BRS, vowing to persist in their Telangana political endeavors.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 23, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

    In the midst of the ongoing Telangana assembly elections, certain political figures from Karnataka have undertaken a state campaign for their respective parties. Among them, Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan found himself at the centre of an unexpected event as the police conducted a search at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Hyderabad, where he was staying the night.

    The incident occurred late on November 22, leading to a raid by the police at the hotel where Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan was staying while campaigning for Congress candidates in Telangana.

    ACB raids on Karnataka Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan's properties

    Reports indicate that suspicions about potential illegal money transfers for election purposes prompted the police action. Khan, expressing his dismay over the incident, took to social media to clarify the situation.

    In his Facebook post, Khan vehemently protested the police search, asserting that despite the raid, no incriminating evidence was found. He condemned the incident as an attempt to intimidate and deter him and his party members from their election campaign activities.

    Karnataka Congress MLA contradicts Priyanka, says no hijab leads to rape

    Stating, "It's a trick to scare us and send us back," Khan emphasized their steadfastness in the face of such tactics employed by the BJP at the Center and the BRS government in the state. He reiterated their refusal to succumb to intimidation, affirming their resolve to continue their political endeavours in Telangana.

    The search conducted by the police at the Park Hyatt hotel, where Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan was staying, has sparked a political stir amid the ongoing assembly elections in Telangana.

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2023, 10:44 AM IST
    'Situation relatively improved': EAM Jaishankar on resumption of e-visas in Canada

    Low pressure to bring more rains in Kerala; IMD issues yellow alert in 5 districts today

    Delhi Shocker: 16-year-old chokes, stabs teen over 60 times; dances over body

    Kerala: Over 35000 files pile up in Secretariat while CM Pinarayi Vijayan goes on his 'Nava Kerala Sadas'

    Bengaluru's first Kambala: Spectacular display of coastal heritage, Kicha Sudeep, Upendra among invitees

