ACB raids on Karnataka Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan's properties

ACB officials said that the raids were carried out at Khan's residence near the Cantonment Railway station, a guest house at Sadashivanagar, G K Associates office at Banashankari, a flat in Silver Oak Apartment, and National Travels office in Kalasipalya in Bengaluru.

Five locations linked to Congress MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan in Bengaluru were raided by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in Karnataka on Tuesday based on a report by the Enforcement Directorate.

Multiple ACB teams are verifying the documents retrieved from the five locations, and the investigation is on.

Khan, a four-time MLA, had served as food and civil supplies minister in the H D Kumaraswamy government for over a year from June 2018.

The Enforcement Directorate had raided Khan and another former minister, R Roshan Baig's residence last year in August as part of their probe into the Rs 4,000 crore IMA Ponzi scheme in which thousands of people were duped of their hard-earned money.

