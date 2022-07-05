Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ACB raids on Karnataka Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan's properties

    Bengaluru, First Published Jul 5, 2022, 10:10 AM IST

    Five locations linked to Congress MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan in Bengaluru were raided by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in Karnataka on Tuesday based on a report by the Enforcement Directorate.

    ACB officials said that the raids were carried out at Khan's residence near the Cantonment Railway station, a guest house at Sadashivanagar, G K Associates office at Banashankari, a flat in Silver Oak Apartment, and National Travels office in Kalasipalya in Bengaluru.

    Multiple ACB teams are verifying the documents retrieved from the five locations, and the investigation is on.

    Khan, a four-time MLA, had served as food and civil supplies minister in the H D Kumaraswamy government for over a year from June 2018.

    The Enforcement Directorate had raided Khan and another former minister, R Roshan Baig's residence last year in August as part of their probe into the Rs 4,000 crore IMA Ponzi scheme in which thousands of people were duped of their hard-earned money. 

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2022, 10:09 AM IST
