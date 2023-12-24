PMO holds high-level meeting, takes stock of relief, rehabilitation efforts in flood-hit Tamil Nadu

Intense rains and heavy inundation, unseen in the recent times, have hit parts of the southern state. Chief Minister M K Stalin had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss relief initiatives.

The Prime Minister’s Office on Sunday held a high-level meeting to take stock of the post-flood situation in Tamil Nadu and deliberated on various measures to support the state.

According to official sources, PMO representatives have met with Tamil Nadu government employees to talk about relief and reconstruction efforts in the region. They also mentioned the deployment of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the availability of military assistance, including helicopters, in an emergency. The meeting also covered the topic of an interministerial central team's visit to evaluate the damage.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allocate Rs 2,000 crore from the National Disaster Relief Fund to enhance initiatives aimed at supporting livelihoods and restoring public infrastructure in the southern districts of the state affected by recent floods.

Moreover, Chennai and its surrounding areas bore the impact of Cyclone Michaung, resulting in exceptionally heavy rainfall not experienced in the last 47 years. Additionally, Stalin urged the Prime Minister to declare the damage caused by the unprecedented rain in the four southern districts, a phenomenon occurring for the first time in a century, as a national calamity. He additionally pleaded for the expeditious release of funding to repair the damage Cyclone Michaung caused to the districts of Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, and Tiruvallur.