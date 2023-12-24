Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    PMO holds high-level meeting, takes stock of relief, rehabilitation efforts in flood-hit Tamil Nadu

    Intense rains and heavy inundation, unseen in the recent times, have hit parts of the southern state. Chief Minister M K Stalin had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss relief initiatives.

    PMO holds high level meeting takes stock of relief rehabilitation efforts in flood hit Tamil Nadu gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 24, 2023, 5:49 PM IST

    The Prime Minister’s Office on Sunday held a high-level meeting to take stock of the post-flood situation in Tamil Nadu and deliberated on various measures to support the state.

    According to official sources, PMO representatives have met with Tamil Nadu government employees to talk about relief and reconstruction efforts in the region. They also mentioned the deployment of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the availability of military assistance, including helicopters, in an emergency. The meeting also covered the topic of an interministerial central team's visit to evaluate the damage.

    Intense rains and heavy inundation, unseen in the recent times, have hit parts of the southern state. Chief Minister M K Stalin had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss relief initiatives.

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allocate Rs 2,000 crore from the National Disaster Relief Fund to enhance initiatives aimed at supporting livelihoods and restoring public infrastructure in the southern districts of the state affected by recent floods.

    Moreover, Chennai and its surrounding areas bore the impact of Cyclone Michaung, resulting in exceptionally heavy rainfall not experienced in the last 47 years. Additionally, Stalin urged the Prime Minister to declare the damage caused by the unprecedented rain in the four southern districts, a phenomenon occurring for the first time in a century, as a national calamity. He additionally pleaded for the expeditious release of funding to repair the damage Cyclone Michaung caused to the districts of Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, and Tiruvallur.

    Last Updated Dec 24, 2023, 5:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sports Ministry requests IOA to constitute ad-hoc committee to manage WFI affairs snt

    Sports Ministry requests IOA to constitute ad-hoc committee to manage WFI affairs

    Students will no longer sit on floors in classrooms: K'taka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa vkp

    Students will no longer sit on floors in classrooms: K'taka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa

    Brij Bhushan takes sanyas from wrestling after WFI suspension adds Sanjay Singh is not his relative gcw

    Brij Bhushan takes 'sanyas' from wrestling after WFI's suspension; adds Sanjay Singh is 'not his relative'

    Landmark in indigenous naval warfare: Indian Navy set to commission missile destroyer 'Imphal' on Dec 26 snt

    Landmark in indigenous naval warfare: Indian Navy set to commission missile destroyer 'Imphal' on Dec 26

    I am a sufferer Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar days after mimicry row WATCH gcw

    'I am a sufferer...': Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar days after mimicry row (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Sports Ministry requests IOA to constitute ad-hoc committee to manage WFI affairs snt

    Sports Ministry requests IOA to constitute ad-hoc committee to manage WFI affairs

    Australian captain Healy turns photographer for victorious Indian women's team; leaves internet in awe snt

    Australian captain Healy turns photographer for victorious Indian women's team; leaves internet in awe

    Arbaaz Khan, Shura Khan wedding to take place at sister Arpita Khan's house? Here's who all arrived so far RKK

    Arbaaz Khan, Shura Khan wedding to take place at sister Arpita Khan's house? Here's who all arrived so far

    cricket Abrar Ahmed joins growing list of injured players ahead of the Australian Test series osf

    Abrar Ahmed joins growing list of injured players ahead of the Australian Test series

    Christmas sale Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 gets MASSIVE discount Check new price bank offers more gcw

    Christmas sale: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 gets MASSIVE discount! Check new price, bank offers & more

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon