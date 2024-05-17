Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sunil Chhetri is at peace with retirement decision, reveals close friend Virat Kohli (WATCH)

    Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, a close friend of national football captain Sunil Chhetri, disclosed that Chhetri is content with his choice to retire following the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match next month.

    Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, a close friend of national football captain Sunil Chhetri, disclosed that Chhetri is content with his choice to retire following the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match next month. Kohli revealed that Chhetri had confided in him prior to making the announcement public.

    Chhetri, India's most seasoned player with 150 matches under his belt and the nation's leading goal-scorer with 94 goals, made the decision to retire after the upcoming match against Kuwait in Kolkata on June 6.

    "He (Chhetri) is a really great player. He actually messaged me as well informing that he's going to do that. But I would actually say I felt like he is at peace with the decision," Kohli said in a short video interview on his IPL side Royal Challengers Benagluru's 'X' page.

    "I have become very close with him over the years and I wish the best. He is a lovely, lovely guy."

    Kohli additionally shared that his daughter Vamika has recently shown interest in swinging a bat, but he emphasized that he would never impose cricket on his children. Alongside his actor wife Anushka Sharma, Kohli welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021 and more recently celebrated the arrival of their son, Akaay.

    "My daughter picked up a bat and she is really enjoying swinging the bat. But it's their choice again only," he said.

    RCB currently holds the sixth position in the IPL standings, having garnered 12 points from 13 games. They are set to face the defending champions Chennai Super Kings in a crucial match on Friday, which they must win to enhance their chances of progressing to the playoffs.

    Despite facing a daunting six-game losing streak, RCB staged a remarkable comeback, clinching five consecutive victories to keep their playoff aspirations alive.

    "The month of May has been very good. We found a ray of sunlight. We are glad that we have made the fans happy again," Kohli said of their fightback.

