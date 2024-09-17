PM Modi turns 74: Here's how he rang in his birthday over the years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17th marks not only another year of his life but also the start of the BJP's 'Seva Parv', a two-week celebration of service to the people. From cleanliness drives to ambitious projects, the celebration reflects PM Modi's dedication to national progress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 74 on Tuesday, September 17, adding another glorious year to his decades of public service. Although PM Modi's birthday is still celebrated like every other workday, it also serves as a catalyst for the BJP's annual "Seva Parv" celebration, which lasts for two weeks and honours his dedication to the welfare of all people.

Born as Narendra Damodardas Modi on September 17, 1950 in the nondescript Mehsana town of Gujarat, he served as the state's CM for three consecutive terms (2001-14) and is now the Prime Minister for the third time.

Also Read | Ajmer Sharif to serve 4000kg of vegetarian langar on PM Modi’s 74th birthday

As is customary each year, the BJP will introduce 'Seva Pakhwara' or 'Seva Parv' on Tuesday as a part of PM Modi's birthday festivities. Swachhata Abhiyaans and blood donation camps will be held all throughout the nation as part of this campaign. Hospitals, schools, and other public locations will host cleanliness programs run by party employees and volunteers.

'Seva Parv' will continue to be the focal point of the BJP's celebrations this year, but two events are probably going to get a lot of attention. On PM Modi's birthday, the well-known Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan is going to serve 4,000 kilos of vegetarian langar. On September 17, a number of companies in Surat, Gujarat, offered discounts on their products that ranged from 10% to 100%. The discounts and subsidies will be available in a number of industries, including as lodging, markets, and transportation.

Also Read | FREE auto rides to massive discounts in shopping: Here's how Surat plans to celebrate PM Modi's birthday

2023:

In honour of his birthday last year, Prime Minister Modi unveiled a revolutionary plan for the nation's craftspeople, peasants, and artisans. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on September 17, 2023, the PM Vishwakarma Yojana aims to train up craftsmen and provide them with empowerment.

Additionally, PM Modi unveiled two significant initiatives: the expansion of the Delhi Airport Express line and the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC). His supporters celebrated intensely in his Lok Sabha seat, cutting a 73-kg laddoo cake rather than a traditional cake to represent his age. As part of the joyous festivities, the Hanuman temple also hosted the "Akhand Ramayan Path."

2022:

On September 17, 2022, eight of the large cats were transferred from Namibia to Gwalior as part of the Cheetah Reintroduction Project, giving the once-extinct species a second chance at life. In the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi released the cheetahs that had been brought in from Namibia and took photos of them using a professional camera.



2021:

The nation gave 2.26 crore Covid vaccines in a single day, making this year's birthday celebration particularly noteworthy. An extra effort was made to hasten India's fight against the coronavirus.

2020:

The PM's birthday was not celebrated in 2020 since the nation was engulfed in a pandemic. As part of "Sewa Saptah," the party did, however, establish camps and aid desks. The underprivileged and destitute received rations, and blood donation drives were held in a number of locations.



2019:

PM Modi took part in the 'Namami Narmada' celebration this year in Kevadiya, Gujarat. The dam's filling to the full reservoir level of 138.88 meters was commemorated. He also spoke to a sizable crowd of people in front of the Statue of Unity.

Latest Videos