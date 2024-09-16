FREE auto rides to massive discounts in shopping: Here's how Surat plans to celebrate PM Modi's birthday

Businesses in Surat, Gujarat are offering discounts up to 100% on goods and services to celebrate PM Modi's birthday on September 17. The initiative, led by BJP leader Purnesh Modi, includes autorickshaw rides, shopping, and dining, with participation from various sectors. This annual tradition coincides with PM Modi's visit to Odisha for the launch of the 'Subhadra Yojana,' a financial assistance program for women.

From 100% discounts on auto rides to massive discounts in shopping, people in Gujarat's Surat are planning to celebrate PM Modi's birthday in a grand way on September 17. BJP leader Purnesh Modi said that several local businesses in his constituency will offer discounts ranging from 10 per cent to 100 per cent to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. He stated that in observance of the Prime Minister, this annual custom of service activities is carried out.

Participating businesses in the program will be hotels, restaurants, bakeries, clinics, and vegetable markets, among others. "On PM Modi's birthday, my constituency participates in work-in-service projects every year. 2,500 company owners from a variety of industries provide discounts ranging from 10% to 100%, and 110 autorickshaws offer a 100% discount on that day. Every year, we file an appeal, but we never coerce anyone into making an offer. They have a free choice to connect with us and PM Modi. Each store has its own discount policy; they decide what to discount and by how much. We only link them with the public; it's optional," Purnesh Modi remarked.

The Surat Auto Union announced their participation in the festivities. "We will celebrate as seva day (service day), where individual auto drivers are giving [ride-for-free]. Why not do it as a united move? Hence, we will take passengers for free, and that is on Monday, September 16, a day ahead of Narendra Modi's birthday," stated union president Raju Bhandari.

Shoppers in Surat are also excited about the discounts being offered during the festive season.

PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Odisha on his birthday to launch the 'Subhadra Yojana.' "During the election campaign, PM Modi provided a 'Modi Guarantee' in Odisha, promising that every woman would receive Rs 50,000 over five years if the BJP formed the government," BJP MP Sambit Patra had previously stated. "Around 1 crore 30 lakh women are scheduled to receive the first installment of Rs 5,000 under the Subhadra Yojana when the procedure kicks off on September 17. PM Modi is going to release this first chapter," he added.

