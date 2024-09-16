Ajmer Sharif to serve 4000kg of vegetarian langar on PM Modi’s 74th birthday

The Ajmer Sharif Dargah will celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 74th birthday by preparing and distributing 4,000 kilograms of vegetarian langar, consisting of rice, pure ghee, and dried fruits. This initiative is part of their 'Sewa Pakhwada' festivities, a campaign that began on PM Modi's birthday last year.

To celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 74th birthday on September 17, the Ajmer Sharif Dargah will prepare and distribute 4,000 kilograms of vegetarian langar. The langar, which will be given to devotees and the less fortunate, will consist of rice, pure ghee, and dried fruits, according to Syed Afshan Chishty, Gaddi Nashin of the Dargah Ajmer Sharif.

"Religious institutions around the nation will host seva programs in honour of PM Modi's birthday.We will cook and serve 4,000 kg of vegetarian fare, including rice, pure ghee, and dried fruits, in honour of his birthday. In addition, langar would be provided as a service to the underprivileged and Gurus in our community," he said.

This initiative, according to Dargah authorities, is a part of their "Sewa Pakhwada" festivities, a campaign that began on PM Modi's birthday last year and in which the public may take part to wish the prime a happy birthday. In keeping with the 550-year-old custom of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishty's Dargah, the langar will be prepared in the recognisable "Big Shahi Deg."

An official statement from the Dargah authorities stated, "To commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday and in connection with 'Sewa Pakhwada,' the historic and globally recognised 'Big Shahi Deg' at Ajmer Dargah Sharif will once again be used to prepare and distribute 4000 kg of vegetarian 'langar' food, continuing a tradition that has been upheld for over 550 years."

At 10:30 PM, the "Big Shahi Deg" will be lit within the Dargah of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishty as part of the preparations. This will be followed by a special "dua" for peace, unity, prosperity, and the welfare of PM Modi and all citizens.

Serving langar for decades, the "Big Shahi Deg," one of the biggest cooking pots in the world, can produce up to 4000 kg of food. Devotees and volunteers will congregate all night to offer prayers, recite passages from the Quran, and conduct "Naats" and "Qawwalis," according to the dargah administrators.

The langar distribution will keep on throughout the morning to make sure everyone that is there and the people in the area can eat. In line with the press release cited by ANI, volunteers will help distribute the meals in an orderly way.

