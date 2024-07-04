PM Modi to visit Russia, Austria from July 8-10, announces MEA

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a visit to Russia on July 8-9, 2024 with an aim to bolster New Delhi's strategic partnership with Moscow, hold the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit and discuss regional and global issues on various fronts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on an official visit to Russia and Austria from July 8 to 10, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. “The leaders will review the entire range of multifaceted relations between the two countries and exchange views on contemporary regional and global issues of mutual interest,” the ministry said.

"Prime Minister will be in Moscow on 08-09 July 2024 at the invitation of the President of the Russian Federation, H.E. Mr. Vladimir Putin to hold the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit. The leaders will review the entire range of multifaceted relations between the two countries and exchange views on contemporary regional and global issues of mutual interest," a government press release said.

"Prime Minister will, thereafter, travel to Austria during 09-10 July 2024. This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Austria in 41 years. He will pay a visit to Alexander Van der Bellen, President of the Austrian Republic, and have discussions with Karl Nehammer, Chancellor of Austria. Additionally, business executives from Austria and India will hear from the prime minister and chancellor," the statement continued.

PM Modi will also interact with members of the Indian community in Moscow as well as in Vienna.

