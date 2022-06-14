PM to ministries: Recruit 10 lakh people on mission mode in next 1.5 years

The decision came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had instructed Human Resources in all government departments and ministries to recruit 10 lakh people in a mission mode in the next 1.5 years. The decision came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, the Prime Minister's Office said that "PM Narendra Modi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in a mission mode in next 1.5 years."

The Modi government's decision comes in the backdrop of repeated attacks from the opposition with regard to unemployment in the country.

Opposition parties and leaders have often called out the Centre over the large number of posts lying vacant in the different government departments.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Modi's announcement of recruiting 10 lakh youth in the next year-and-a-half will bring new hope and confidence among the youth

Lakhs of posts lying vacant

According to the government's own estimates, as of March 2020, there were 8,72,243 vacant posts in central government departments. This information was provided by Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha earlier this year in February.

As of March 1, 2018, there were as many as 6.83 lakh vacant positions in government departments. A year later, that number skyrocketed to 9.10 lakh.

