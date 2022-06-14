Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rahul Gandhi was tutored; evasive on some questions: Sources

    Sources claimed that the Enforcement Directorate was not satisfied with the answers provided by the Wayanad MP.

    Rahul Gandhi ED interrogation details emerge evasive on questions sources
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 14, 2022, 10:59 AM IST

    Sensational details are emerging about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's questioning on Monday by the Enforcement Directorate with sources claiming that the central agency was not satisfied with the answers provided by the Wayanad MP.

    According to sources, Rahul was being evasive during answering some of the questions that were posed by the Enforcement Directorate officials and appeared to have been tutored.

    Sources further said that the delay in Rahul exiting the ED office on Monday was on account of the Wayanad MP wanting to make changes in the statements he gave during the day.

    The former Congress president may have taken his lawyers' opinion during the 80-minute lunch break on Monday, sources claimed, adding that Rahul requested the officials that he wanted to make certain corrections in the statement he gave.

    The sources said that Rahul changed certain words and paragraphs. According to reports, the Congress leader will be confronted with certain documents that were not shown to him yesterday.  

    During his questioning, Rahul reportedly denied having any knowledge about transactions and bank details related to Associated Journals Limited.

    Why are Gandhis being questioned?

    ED Officials said that Rahul is being questioned as part of the investigation to understand the shareholding pattern, financial transactions and role of the promoters of Young Indian and AJL.

    The ED recently filed a fresh case under the PMLA's criminal provisions after a Delhi court took cognisance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian Pvt Ltd based on a private criminal complaint filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

    Swamy accused Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds with Young Indian Pvt Ltd paying only Rs 50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that Associate Journals Ltd owed to the Congress.

    In February 2021, the Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Gandhis for their response to Swamy's plea seeking to lead evidence in the matter before the trial court.

    In 2015, the Gandhis secured separate bails from the court after they furnished personal bonds of Rs 50,000 and a surety. They contended in the Delhi High Court that the plea by Swamy was "misconceived and premature". The other accused in the case filed by Swamy are close Gandhi aides Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey.

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2022, 11:05 AM IST
