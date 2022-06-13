Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sri Lanka's power chief, who claimed PM Modi pushed Adani deal, resigns

    New Delhi has not yet reacted to the accusation and the subsequent U-turn. However, the Adani Group said it was "clearly disappointed" by the tarnishing of its reputation

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    Colombo, First Published Jun 13, 2022, 9:38 PM IST

    A day after he withdraw his controversial statement that he made before Sri Lanka's parliamentary Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE), Ceylon Electricity Board Chairman MCC Ferdinando quit his position on Monday.

    On June 10, Ferdinando had told the parliamentary that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi allegedly influenced President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to award the Mannar Wind Power project to the Indian conglomerate Adani group.

    Also Read: Sri Lanka power chief withdraws claim about Indian PM Modi insisting on Adani for power projects

    He told COPE that President Gotabaya asked him to award the wind power project to the Adani Group as "Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is pressing him."

    Two days later, Ferdinando wrote to the chairman of the COPE, Parliamentarian Prof Charitha Herath, retracting his remark and offering to record his unconditional apology.

    The U-turn came after President Rajapaksa rubbished the claim hours after the media reported it. In a tweet, President Rajapaksha said he categorically denied giving the authorization to award this project to any specific entity or person.

    The content of Ferdinando's letter to the COPE chairman read, "With regard to the clarification made by me at the COPE meeting held on June 10 in reply to the allegation made against me on the proposed Mannar and Pooneryn Wind and Solar Project with Adani Green Energy Ltd to generate Renewable energy of 500 MW, I explained the circumstances behind the issuance of my letter dated November 25, 2021."

    "During this discussion, I became so emotional due to pressures and unreasonable allegations levelled against me to issue this official letter of request. Therefore due to unexpected pressure and emotions, I was compelled without limitation to express the word "India Agamathi balakara bawa kiwwa" (stressed by the Hon Prime Minister of India) which is totally incorrect," CEB chairman said in the letter.

    "Hence I wish to withdraw the relevant statement and record my apology unconditionally," Ferdinando said.

    On Monday, Ferdinando resigned from the position of the chairman of the state-owned power entity Ceylon Electricity Board. Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekara promptly accepted his resignation.

    New Delhi has yet not reacted to the accusation and the subsequent U-turn. However, the Adani Group issued a statement on Monday stating that the company's intent in investing in Sri Lanka is to address the needs of a valued neighbour. 

    Stating that the company was "clearly disappointed" by the tarnishing of its reputation, an Adani Group spokesman said that the issue has already been addressed by the Sri Lankan government.

    The Adani Group's 500 MW wind power plant in Mannar hit a political storm when the CEB engineers threatened to strike over the government's amendment to the CEB Act of 1989 which they claimed was made to facilitate the firm's project.

    Also Read: Kuwait begins process to deport expats who protested over remarks against Prophet

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2022, 9:38 PM IST
