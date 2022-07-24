'Do take part...': PM Modi shares photos of sky beam light 'Digital Jyot' for tribute to freedom fighters

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 24, 2022, 10:02 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has encouraged individuals to take part in a "unique" initiative that allows every online tribute to add to the intensity of the illumination of the "Digital Jyot" in Delhi's Central Park.

    "A sky beam light has been placed in Delhi's Central Park. Every donation made will increase the brightness of the Digital Jyot. Participate in this one-of-a-kind effort to support Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," Modi stated this in a tweet.

    According to the prime minister, "Digital Jyot" is a particular homage to the heroes of India's liberation war that employs technology and allows people to offer a genuine message of thanks to the freedom fighters. He also disclosed the initiative's URL, digitaltribute.In.

    Also Read | Har Ghar Tiranga: Govt tweaks flag code; now can be flown day and night

    "A unique homage to the freedom fighters of our time!" Digital Jyot makes use of technology to allow you to send a sincere message of thanks to our liberation heroes," Modi remarked on Twitter.

    According to the Ministry of Culture, "the Digital Jyot erected in the heart of India's capital city in Central Park in Connaught Place, Delhi symbolises the glow of freedom that illuminates our life." The Digital Jyot sky beam light rests in the centre of an illuminated metallic flower "sculpture" inspired by the strength and tenacity of liberation fighters. According to the official website, its design is inspired by "nature and flowers associated to ideals of optimism, strength, and positivity."

    Also Read | Joining the Har Ghar Tiranga movement? Don't make these mistakes

    PM Modi reopened the Jallianwala Bagh monument in August 2021 and tweeted a dramatic film of a light and sound presentation that he stated "will highlight the awful murder of April 1919 and instil a feeling of respect and reverence towards the martyrs." However, historians criticised the renovation for "Disneyfication" of the location, which served as a stinging reminder of the April 13, 1919 slaughter.

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2022, 10:02 AM IST
