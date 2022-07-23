Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Har Ghar Tiranga: Govt tweaks flag code; now can be flown day and night

    The government has changed the country's flag code by allowing the tricolour to fly both day and night and be machine-made besides using polyester.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 23, 2022, 6:45 PM IST

    The government has changed the country's flag code by allowing the tricolour to fly both day and night and be machine-made besides using polyester. The move came as the government gears up to launch 'Har Ghar Tiranga' (hoisting of flag in every home) from August 13 to 15 as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. 

    In a letter to secretaries of all central ministries and departments, union home secretary Ajay Bhalla said the display, hoisting and use of the Indian national flag are governed by the Flag Code of India, 2002 and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. 

    Also read: Joining the Har Ghar Tiranga movement? Don't make these mistakes

    The Flag Code of India, 2002 has been further amended through an order on July, 20, 2022 and clause (xi) of paragraph 2.2 of Part-II of the Flag Code of India, 2002 shall now be read as under:- (xi) "where the Flag is displayed in open or displayed on the house of a member of public, it may be flown day and night". 

    Earlier, the tricolour was allowed to be flown from sunrise to sunset, irrespective of weather conditions. Similarly, paragraph 1.2 of Part-I of the Flag Code of India, 2002 shall now be read as under: 1.2. 

    "The National Flag shall be made of hand spun and hand woven or machine made, cotton/ polyester/ wool/ silk khadi bunting." 

    Also read: Flag Adoption Day 2022: The story behind the Tiranga

    Earlier machine-made and polyester flags are not allowed to be used. The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is celebrated to commemorate 75 years of a progressive independent India. 

    The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has been launched to encourage the citizens to hoist the national flag in their homes from August 13 to 15. The home secretary also enclosed with his letter the salient features of the Flag Code, including the changes made on December 30, 2021, and July 20, 2022, and the frequently asked questions (FAQs) about the use and display of the national flag. 

    Also See: India@75: Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag

    "You are requested to ensure that these are widely disseminated among various organisations, PSUs under your administrative control," the home secretary said in his letter.

    (With inputs from PTI)

