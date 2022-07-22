Joining the Har Ghar Tiranga movement? Don't make these mistakes

The national flag not only strengthens the spirit of devotion towards the nation among people but also unites every citizen. But before you decide to unfurl the tricolour at your home, you need to keep in mind some rules and regulations the same. Violating these norms may see you getting penalised.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to people to join the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement -- commemorating the 75th anniversary of India's independence -- by displaying the national flag in their homes between August 13-15.

The movement, Prime Minister Modi said, will deepen our connection with the tricolour. The government expects the tricolour to be hoisted on about 20 crore houses across the country. According to the government, people can tell the younger generation about the sacrifice of the heroes who fought for freedom and increase the respect and attachment for the tricolour.

What is allowed

The Indian National Flag has to be rectangular -- there have to be three rectangular boxes of equal width and in the middle panel, there has to be an Ashoka Chakra containing 24 spokes of equal measure.

The flag can be made only from handwoven cotton, wool, khadi, polyester and other machine-made fabric.

The flag's ratio from its length to its height has to be 3:2.

What you cannot do

* You cannot display a damaged flag

* No other flags or bunting shall be placed higher than the National Flag.

* The national flag cannot be used as a drapery, costume, dress, uniform or accessory.

* Using the national flag as in inscription or printing or embroidering the flag on cushions, handkerchiefs, and napkins, among others, is considered an insult to the national flag.

* The national flag cannot be thrown on streets, waters, torn or burned.

* The flag shall not be intentionally allowed to touch the ground, floor, or trail in the water.

* The flag shall not be draped over the hood or the top, sides or back of a vehicle -- be it a train, boat or an aircraft.

* The flag shall not be used as a covering for a·building.

* The flag shall not be intentionally displayed upside down.

* Lettering of any kind shall not be put upon the flag

